CDC Data Show US Youth Mental Health and Nutrition Improve

Fresh data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on September 21, 2026, reveal notable improvements in mental health and dietary habits among U.S. high school students between 2023 and 2025. Collected through the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, the findings show declines in sadness and increases in healthy nutrition.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Mental Health Gains: High school students reporting persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness dropped from 40% to 33%, while those seriously considering suicide fell from 20% to 14%.

High school students reporting persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness dropped from 40% to 33%, while those seriously considering suicide fell from 20% to 14%. Dietary Improvements: Daily fruit consumption rose to 39% from 33%, and vegetable intake increased to 63% from 58% over the same two-year span.

Daily fruit consumption rose to 39% from 33%, and vegetable intake increased to 63% from 58% over the same two-year span. Pacing and physical activity saw mixed results, with sports team participation growing while daily physical education attendance dropped.

Mental Health Trends and Suicide Risk Indicators Among High Schoolers

The latest report, titled Youth Health in Focus, details national Youth Risk Behavior Survey trends spanning 2023 to 2025 alongside 10-year tracking data from 2015 to 2025. Across mental health indicators, the data show a downward shift in reported distress. Persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness improved from 40% to 33%; poor mental health improved from 29% to 23%.

Dr. Jennifer Shuford, MD, MPH, CDC’s deputy director and chief medical officer, noted the broader context of these findings. “These are meaningful improvements, and they show that progress is possible when schools, families, and communities work together to support young people,” Shuford stated. However, she cautioned that too many students continue to struggle with daily routines that impact long-term well-being.

Dietary Behaviors and Nutrition Shifts

Alongside mental health metrics, the report highlights measurable shifts in adolescent nutrition. Daily consumption of fruit climbed from 33% to 39%, while daily vegetable intake moved from 58% to 63%. Additionally, the share of high school students drinking plain water at least three times a day rose from 54% to 58%. Participation in organized physical activity also grew, with students playing on a sports team increasing from 52% to 58% between 2023 and 2025.

Health Behavior Indicator 2023 Metric 2025 Metric Feelings of Sadness or Hopelessness 40% 33% Seriously Considered Suicide 20% 14% Daily Fruit Consumption 33% 39% Daily Vegetable Consumption 58% 63% Played on a Sports Team 52% 58%

Persistent Barriers in Sleep and Digital Habits

Despite these gains, the data outline stubborn barriers in other vital wellness areas. Between 2023 and 2025, participation in muscle-strengthening exercises, everyday physical movement, and adherence to recommended activity benchmarks remained static, alongside a decline in daily physical education attendance among pupils.

Sleep duration also remained low. Roughly a quarter (24%) of pupils managed at least 8 hours of rest per typical school night in 2025, mirroring the 23% recorded in 2023. Poor sleep correlates with compromised psychological health, trouble maintaining focus, and dangerous decisions like skipping seat belts or operating a vehicle while texting.

Digital habits and driving safety further compound these risks. Roughly a third (36%) of adolescents admitted to checking social media hourly or more frequently by 2025, mirroring the 37% baseline recorded when tracking commenced in 2023. Almost half (46%) of youths who drove during the preceding month sent texts or emails behind the wheel in 2025, compared to 42% noted in 2023.

Public Health Implications and Future Tracking

For upwards of 35 years, the CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey has supplied nationally representative metrics enabling schools, households, neighborhoods, and health authorities to spot emerging concerns, track longitudinal patterns, and direct evidence-informed interventions. These critical data inform prevention strategies, shape school health programs and highlight where support is needed most. The complete 2025 dataset and accompanying materials remain accessible through the CDC YRBS portal.

References

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2026). Youth Health in Focus: Youth Risk Behavior Survey Data Summary 2023–2025. Retrieved from www.cdc.gov/yrbs