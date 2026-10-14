Mandy’s Ex Offers Her a Loan: “I Miss You

33-year-old real estate agent Mandy received a surprise phone call from her former partner, with whom she previously shared a hotel affair, as he brought up a lingering financial entanglement involving five thousand euros paid by her friend Saskia, Vriendin.nl reported.

The Bottom Line

The Financial Complication: The conversation quickly shifted to a new loan offer, reviving tensions around a previous €5,000 payment from Mandy’s friend Saskia.

The conversation quickly shifted to a new loan offer, reviving tensions around a previous €5,000 payment from Mandy’s friend Saskia. The Break: Mandy ultimately rejected both his romantic advances and the financial offer, hanging up the phone as her hands shook.

Mandy Receives an Unexpected Call at the Office

The phone rang at Mandy’s real estate office during the workday on Tuesday, October 14, 2026. Letting it ring past the first three rings, she finally answered at the fourth attempt, greeted by the voice of her former romantic partner. Their past relationship involved frequent getaways, but also significant friction over financial dynamics, including a €5,000 transaction involving her friend Saskia that remained an unresolved sore spot between them.

When questioned about his reasons for calling during business hours, the man stated simply, “I missed you.” Mandy acknowledged the lingering physical memories of their relationship—recalling hotel rooms and past intimacy—while simultaneously recognizing the controlling behavior that ultimately defined the end of their dynamic. Rather than leaning into nostalgia, she kept the conversation grounded in professional boundaries, noting that she was currently working.

The Shift Toward a New Financial Offer

The dialogue quickly turned from personal affection to financial matters. Referencing the fluctuating nature of the real estate market and the overhead costs of running an agency, her former partner offered to arrange a new financial loan to help her manage potential cash flow gaps. Mandy immediately stopped spinning her desk pen, recognizing the familiar pattern of mixing personal intimacy with financial leverage.

When she pressed him on whether this would mirror the complicated arrangement from their past, the discussion immediately steered back to the €5,000 settlement involving Saskia. Although Mandy acknowledged that Saskia had chosen to make that payment independently, the shadow of that debt continued to complicate any prospective assistance. Refusing to entertain the proposal, Mandy pointed out the rapid pivot from a romantic check-in to a monetary offer.

Key Element Details from the October 14, 2026 Call Protagonist Mandy (33, real estate agent) Caller Former hotel partner Core Conflict Romantic nostalgia versus a renewed loan offer Unresolved History A prior €5,000 payment involving friend Saskia

Cutting Off the Conversation and Closing the Chapter

Confronted with the offer of a new loan, Mandy drew a firm boundary. She told him directly that she wanted neither his romantic overtures nor his financial backing, cutting short his claim that he was merely trying to be kind. Before he could formulate a response, she terminated the call.

Sitting alone at her desk, Mandy’s hands shook as she reached back toward her lunch. The interaction left her grappling with the physical echo of a past relationship that her body had not yet entirely forgotten, contrasted against the sharp reality of the financial and personal boundaries she was working to maintain.