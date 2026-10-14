Character.AI files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in US court

Character.AI filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court, initiating a court-supervised asset auction that includes a 20 million dollar stalking horse bid from Disney for non-exclusive intellectual property licensing, huxiu.com reported.

The startup, once valued at 5 billion dollars at its peak, reached this point after years of surging inference costs, copyright disputes, and the departure of its founding team. The bankruptcy filing lists both assets and liabilities in the range of 50 million to 100 million dollars.

The Bottom Line

Disney entered into an agreement as the stalking horse bidder at 20 million dollars, targeting non-exclusive software licensing and a transition team of former employees.

The auction process is scheduled to conclude between late November and early December under court supervision, while the platform maintains normal operations during the interim.

If no operational buyer emerges by the end of the auction window, the standalone platform faces permanent closure, threatening user-created chat histories and virtual characters.

Disney Secures a Stalking Horse Bid in Delaware Bankruptcy Court

Under the terms submitted to the Delaware court, Disney Worldwide Services agreed to act as the stalking horse bidder for 20 million dollars. This arrangement secures a non-exclusive permanent license to select intellectual property and related claims, alongside agreements to employ former staff members for transitional technical services.

Colin Adams stated that the board evaluated all strategic alternatives before determining that a court-supervised sale represents the optimal path for maximizing value for stakeholders. The transaction structure explicitly excludes the corporate entity itself, the mobile application, and consumer-facing user assets.

This auction follows a turbulent regulatory and legal history between the two entities. One year prior, Disney issued a cease-and-desist letter to Character.AI over unauthorized user-generated replicas of copyrighted film and television characters. The current bankruptcy proceedings place Disney in the position of acquiring the underlying interactive technology rather than blocking its use.

From Transformer Roots to a Silicon Valley Valuation Peak

Character.AI traces its origins to the core creators of foundational AI architecture. Noam Shazeer, a co-author of the Transformer paper Attention Is All You Need, and Daniel De Freitas developed conversational models at Google before leaving to establish the startup in 2021.

The platform debuted in 2022, scaling rapidly through user-generated character communities that attracted substantial user engagement. In March 2023, Andreessen Horowitz led a 150 million dollar Series A round that valued the pre-revenue enterprise at 1 billion dollars. Subsequent market discussions placed its valuation near 5 billion dollars later that year, though that funding round did not close.

Despite high user volumes, the business model relied primarily on a 9.99 dollar monthly subscription while offering free access to the majority of users. Estimated annual revenues reached 15.2 million dollars in 2023, 32.2 million dollars in 2024, and 50 million dollars in 2025, against steady monthly active user counts near 20 million.

Metric / Milestone Reported Figure / Status Peak Valuation Target Exceeded 5 billion dollars (unrealized fundraising target) Series A Valuation (March 2023) 1 billion dollars (led by a16z) Disney Stalking Horse Bid 20 million dollars (non-exclusive IP license and transition services) Listed Assets and Liabilities 50 million to 100 million dollars each Estimated Annual Revenues 15.2 million dollars (2023); 32.2 million dollars (2024); 50 million dollars (2025)

Google’s Talent Acquisition and the Loss of In-House Model Development

In August 2024, Google entered into a licensing agreement valued at approximately 2.7 billion dollars. The transaction granted Google non-exclusive access to Character.AI technology while returning Shazeer, De Freitas, and approximately 30 researchers to DeepMind.

Following the Google transaction, Character.AI discontinued internal model training, shifting instead to fine-tuning open-source models released by Meta and other providers. Karandeep Anand assumed the role of CEO in June 2025, repositioning the enterprise toward entertainment verticals spanning chat, books, series, and comics.

Platform metrics subsequently contracted, with monthly active users declining from a peak of approximately 28 million in mid-2024 to roughly 20 million. The company introduced full-screen mobile advertisements and web banners to supplement subscription revenue amid ongoing inference expenses.

Copyright Exposure and Litigation Settled Ahead of Insolvency

Regulatory scrutiny and intellectual property challenges accelerated the company’s financial strain. In late September 2025, Disney transmitted correspondence alleging systemic commercial exploitation of protected characters within chatbot interactions involving minors.

Character.ai Files For Bankruptcy—Disney Bids $20 Million After Copyright Dispute

Character.AI removed prominent intellectual property representations, maintaining that content generation stemmed directly from user activity. Legal actions, including a lawsuit initiated by families following minor safety incidents, concluded in January 2026 with a confidential settlement that involved no admission of liability.

The auction window remains open through late November and early December. Platform services continue to operate without immediate interruption while the court oversees the bidding process for the remaining intellectual property licenses.