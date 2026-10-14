Iran Escalates Attacks on Strait of Hormuz Shipping, Threatening Oil Exports

Iranian forces are altering their maritime strategy to escalate attacks against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz ahead of the upcoming United States presidential election, officials say.
The campaign of near-daily strikes marks an escalation in the ongoing regional conflict. It threatens a recent recovery in Persian Gulf oil exports, according to Bloomberg.
A Squeeze on Vital Waterways
The breakdown of those September figures reveals a delicate balance in the waterway. Of the 477 total transits, 246 were eastbound, or away from the strait, while 231 were westbound.
Weighing the Economic Impact
Global markets are closely watching whether this harassment will translate into disruptions for energy shipping. Iranian crude is at a yearly low, according to Lloyd’s List. It appears that there were no crude oil loadings in Iran in September, according to Tomer Raanan, senior maritime intelligence analyst at Lloyd’s List.
Here is a snapshot of the shipping traffic data recorded by maritime monitors ahead of the recent surge in attacks:
|Metric
|Data Point
|Source / Context
|September Transits
|477 non-Iranian-linked transits
|Highest since conflict began (Lloyd’s data)
|Directional Flow (Sept)
|246 eastbound / 231 westbound
|Westbound transits highest in at least four months
|October Strike Frequency
|Near-daily attacks (11 ships hit by Friday)
|IMO and UKMTO tracking
|Iranian Crude Loadings
|None in September
|Lloyd’s List intelligence
The persistent strikes continue to test the endurance of commercial operators navigating the Persian Gulf, raising questions about escort or interdiction measures and the potential impact on shipping costs and insurance.