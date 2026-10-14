Iran Escalates Attacks on Strait of Hormuz Shipping, Threatening Oil Exports

Iran Escalates Attacks on Strait of Hormuz Shipping, Threatening Oil Exports

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Iranian forces are altering their maritime strategy to escalate attacks against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz ahead of the upcoming United States presidential election, officials say.

The campaign of near-daily strikes marks an escalation in the ongoing regional conflict. It threatens a recent recovery in Persian Gulf oil exports, according to Bloomberg.

A Squeeze on Vital Waterways

The breakdown of those September figures reveals a delicate balance in the waterway. Of the 477 total transits, 246 were eastbound, or away from the strait, while 231 were westbound.

Weighing the Economic Impact

Global markets are closely watching whether this harassment will translate into disruptions for energy shipping. Iranian crude is at a yearly low, according to Lloyd’s List. It appears that there were no crude oil loadings in Iran in September, according to Tomer Raanan, senior maritime intelligence analyst at Lloyd’s List.

Iran Escalates Attacks on Strait of Hormuz Shipping, Threatening Oil Exports
Photo: Bloomberg.com

Here is a snapshot of the shipping traffic data recorded by maritime monitors ahead of the recent surge in attacks:

Metric Data Point Source / Context
September Transits 477 non-Iranian-linked transits Highest since conflict began (Lloyd’s data)
Directional Flow (Sept) 246 eastbound / 231 westbound Westbound transits highest in at least four months
October Strike Frequency Near-daily attacks (11 ships hit by Friday) IMO and UKMTO tracking
Iranian Crude Loadings None in September Lloyd’s List intelligence

The persistent strikes continue to test the endurance of commercial operators navigating the Persian Gulf, raising questions about escort or interdiction measures and the potential impact on shipping costs and insurance.

More on this story: US Treasury sanctions 17 vessels for illicit Iranian oil transport · Saudi Arabia Faces Rising Houthi Attacks Amid Wider Regional Escalation

U.S. and Iran trade more attacks as feud over Strait of Hormuz escalates

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