Felix Rieseberg Details Career History on Personal Homepage

Engineering Leadership Across Anthropic, Notion, and Stripe

Felix Rieseberg, an Electron co-maintainer, documents a career spanning infrastructure roles at Anthropic, Notion, Stripe, Slack, and Microsoft on his personal homepage, felixrieseberg.com. The retrospective details engineering management positions across major developer ecosystems, highlighting open-source contributions including Electron, Windows 95 and Macintosh emulators in JavaScript, and productivity tools designed to make developers efficient with artificial intelligence.

Rieseberg currently works on Claude at Anthropic, where he leads engineering for Claude.ai, Cowork, and Code Desktop. His work focuses on building tools that increase human productivity using AI models. This follows a two-year tenure from 2023 to 2025 leading the Web Infrastructure and Desktop App teams at Notion.

Payments Infrastructure and Desktop Frameworks

Before his work at Notion, Rieseberg spent two years leading a team called Payments Integration Experience at Stripe from 2021 to 2023, focusing on future payment systems. Prior to Stripe, he worked from 2016 to 2021 as a Senior Staff Engineer and Engineering Manager at Slack. At Slack, he supported the C++ engineering team building Electron—the cross-platform desktop framework powering desktop apps for macOS, Windows, and Linux—while authoring the O’Reilly guide Introducing Electron.

His background in the Microsoft ecosystem includes working as an Open Source Engineer from 2014 to 2016. During that period, he released developer tools on GitHub such as windows-build-tools and npm-windows-upgrade , and traveled to present open-source methodologies. From 2011 to 2014, he worked with Microsoft Germany and Microsoft Silicon Valley as a Startup Developer Evangelist, supporting early-stage companies in Berlin and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Open Source Projects and Educational Background

Beyond enterprise software engineering, Rieseberg maintains an extensive list of open-source projects hosted on GitHub. His notable software projects include Language Model Builder, MCBP, web-based emulators for Windows 95 and Macintosh, and virtual assistant Clippy. Earlier in his career, he developed the game Awesome Zombie Sniper as a single developer, reaching over a million players while exploring cross-platform issues with Unity on Windows, Windows Phone, and Xbox.

Before moving into software engineering roles in the United States and Germany, Rieseberg served as Executive Editor of the German magazine Apfeltalk.de from 2007 to 2011, where they served 10 million monthly users. Academically, he earned an MSc from the University of Oxford’s Internet Institute, researching at the intersection of computer science, sociology, law, and economics. He also studied at the University of Duesseldorf, where he worked as a visiting lecturer for app development and a New Media Research Associate.