José Mota announces Historias para no dormir New Year’s special

By Omar El Sayed – World Editor

Spanish comedian José Mota has announced that his upcoming New Year’s Eve comedy special will be titled Historias para no dormir, marking his annual satirical review of the year’s events during an appearance on the program Al cielo con ella, presented by Henar Álvarez.

Political Shifts Force Multiple Rewrites

Speaking about the creation of the holiday program, Mota explained that ongoing political shifts have forced multiple rewrites of the material.

“As there has been the early election, we have had to change part of the script. This is the third and I am not moving from there,” the comic joked during the broadcast.

Managing Three Script Versions on the Fly

The heavy volume of news stories emerging over the year has required extensive adjustments. Mota and his team found themselves managing three script versions.

José Mota: “Una sociedad que abraza la comedia es una sociedad mucho más sana y libre” 👏#AlCieloConElla⭕ https://t.co/eGcuDv9QhY pic.twitter.com/LxTO9mpMPq — https://x.com/La1_tve/status/2110137253997473928

During the same interview, Mota fulfilled a pledge made to Álvarez, confirming she will join him to record a sketch for the holiday broadcast.

Defending Humor Against Societal Pressures

Reflecting on the role of comedy in public life, Mota defended humor against fear, hatred, and the lack of freedom.

“I believe that comedy will not only save us, but saves us,” he stated, emphasizing its importance.

Directing a Childhood Creative Urge on Film

Alongside television projects, Mota is promoting ¡Arriba Tutto!, his debut as a film director, which has recently arrived in cinemas.

He described the project as an adventure film featuring trains, horses, planes, and tanks, calling it a journey towards the center of oneself driven by the persistent creative urge of his childhood self.