Al-Nassr secured a 3-1 victory against Neftchi Fergana in the AFC Champions League Elite phase at Al-Awwal Park on Monday, following a one-hour kickoff delay caused by a ballistic missile alert in Riyadh.

Tactical Breakdown and Match Progression

The continental fixture began under unusual circumstances after Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence issued a warning roughly 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. Players remained in the locker rooms while spectators stayed in their seats as the coalition led by Saudi Arabia, fighting the Huthis in Yemen, reported the launch of a ballistic missile targeting the capital. Once play commenced, Al-Nassr established control through structured buildup phases.

🚨 If Cristiano Ronaldo scores tomorrow against FC Neftchi Fergana, it will be his 162nd different opponent in football. pic.twitter.com/VaB8K7uPvA — https://x.com/TeamCRonaldo/status/2109341632579691001

Angelo Gabriel opened the scoring for the hosts before Alisher Odilov pulled a goal back for Neftchi Fergana after the interval. The tactical momentum shifted decisively when Cristiano Ronaldo capitalized in the 42nd minute, bringing his career tally to 981 goals and leaving him 19 short of the milestone 1,000 mark. The visitors later suffered a red card and conceded an own goal, sealing Al-Nassr’s first win in the competition following an opening 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain.

Match Metric Al-Nassr Oilman Fergana Goals Scored 3 1 Goalscorers Angelo Gabriel, Cristiano Ronaldo, Own Goal Alisher Odilov Disciplinary – 1 Red Card Tournament Phase AFC Champions League Elite AFC Champions League Elite

Geopolitical Backdrop and Franchise Context

The delayed kickoff unfolded against a backdrop of renewed regional conflict following four years of relative calm. Over the weekend, Huthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh resulted in 14 fatalities—13 on Saturday in an impact that injured over 300 people, and another on Sunday—prompting the airport’s temporary closure. Saudi authorities opened an investigation into how projectiles breached the kingdom’s air defense grid.

Athletes across the Saudi Pro League addressed the security situation publicly. Merih Demiral, a defender for Al-Ahli Saudi FC, spoke at a Sunday press conference to express solidarity. “My thoughts, my prayers, and my heart are with them,” the Turkish international stated, referring to Saudi Arabia as his second home.

Ronaldo’s Commitment and Milestone Pursuit

Following the final whistle, Ronaldo celebrated the victory by draping a Saudi flag scarf over his shoulders and applauding the supporters alongside his teammates. The gesture followed pre-match visuals of the forward kissing the Saudi crest on his jersey. Al-Nassr’s Arabic-language X account subsequently highlighted a quote from Ronaldo’s contract extension in June 2025, where he stated, “I am Portuguese, but I belong to Saudi Arabia.”

Having joined the club in January 2023 and extended his stay through 2027, the 41-year-old remains the focal point of Al-Nassr’s sporting project. With 981 career goals secured, the race toward the 1,000-goal threshold continues to dictate the tactical deployment of Al-Nassr’s front line as they navigate both domestic priorities and the demanding fixture congestion of the AFC Champions League Elite.

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