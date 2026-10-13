Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr defeat Neftchi 3-1 after security delay

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr defeat Neftchi 3-1 after security delay

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On Monday, October 12, 2026, the Saudi Pro League champions pushed past a security interruption lasting an hour to beat Uzbekistan’s Neftchi 3-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite, with Cristiano Ronaldo netting Al-Nassr’s second goal. Kick-off at Riyadh was postponed after a safety warning from Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence amid regional missile threats.

Angelo and Ronaldo Break the Deadlock After Security Interruption

Ange Postecoglou’s side shook off the pre-match disruption to take the lead in the 33rd minute when Angelo struck with a deflected effort. Just nine minutes later, Ronaldo doubled the advantage. Sadio Mane delivered a looping cross from the left flank, which Aiman Yahya redirected into Ronaldo’s path with his chest. The 41-year-old Portuguese forward lashed the ball into the bottom corner with a decisive shot on the turn.

Neftchi reduced the deficit six minutes into the second half through Alisher Odilov. However, the visitors’ momentum was checked when Ikromjon Alibaev received a red card for a foul on Mohamed Simakan in the 65th minute. Anvarjon Gofurov then turned the ball into his own net 13 minutes later, sealing the 3-1 victory for Al-Nassr.

Defending Champions Al-Ahli Secure First Campaign Win

In another AFC Champions League Elite fixture, defending champions Al-Ahli claimed their first win of the new campaign by beating Al-Wasl of the United Arab Emirates 3-1. Marino Pusic’s side relied on a strong second-half display after Roger Ibanez had opened the scoring with a 20th-minute header. Pedro Malheiro leveled for Al-Wasl in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Trincao restored Al-Ahli’s lead in the 58th minute before Feras Al-Brikan added a third in the 91st minute. The result moved Al-Ahli onto four points from their opening two matches. "We created also in the first half but in the second half we made our goals and I think that was the difference," Trincao said after the match. "Physically we were a little bit better and that was the key to changing the game."

Fixture Result Key Goalscorers
Al-Nassr vs. Neftchi 3 – 1 Angelo, C. Ronaldo, A. Odilov, A. Gofurov (OG)
Al-Ahli vs. Al-Wasl 3 – 1 R. Ibanez, P. Malheiro, Trincao, F. Al-Brikan
Al-Ain vs. Air Force Club 4 – 1 H. Rahimi (2)
Esteghlal vs. Al-Gharafa 2 – 1 H. Goudarzi

Continental Results Across West Asia

Elsewhere in the region, Houssine Rahimi scored twice to lead Al-Ain to a 4-1 victory over Air Force Club in Basra. Iran’s Esteghlal secured a 2-1 win against Al-Gharafa thanks to a 60th-minute goal from Hossein Goudarzi. Meanwhile, a last-minute penalty from Dostonbek Khamdamov rescued a 1-1 draw for Pakhtakor against Brendan Rodgers’ Al-Qadsiah in Tashkent. Iran’s Tractor played out a 0-0 stalemate with Qatar’s Al-Shamal. The top eight finishers in the 16-team league phase across both east and west Asia will advance to the knockout rounds.

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Luis Mendoza - Sport Editor

Senior Editor, Sport Luis is a respected sports journalist with several national writing awards. He covers major leagues, global tournaments, and athlete profiles, blending analysis with captivating storytelling.

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