Heated Rivalry Season 2 Release Window and What to Expect

Heated Rivalry Season 2 is slated to premiere on Crave and HBO Max in late spring 2027, according to series creator Jacob Tierney. Speaking on CBS Mornings, Tierney confirmed that while an April premiere had been mentioned, no formal calendar lock has been issued yet.

What to Expect From Season 2

Release Window: The series returns in late spring 2027.

The series returns in late spring 2027. Source Material: The new episodes primarily adapt The Long Game, the sixth book in Rachel Reid’s Game Changers series.

The new episodes primarily adapt The Long Game, the sixth book in Rachel Reid’s Game Changers series. Music Rights: Rihanna’s hit track “Diamonds” will not appear on the soundtrack due to budget constraints.

Jacob Tierney Outlines Late Spring 2027 Release Window

Fans awaiting the return of Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov will have to wait until late spring 2027 for the next chapter of their story. Series creator Jacob Tierney appeared on CBS Mornings to provide clarity on the timeline for Season 2 of the adaptation. While it was previously expected to return in spring 2027, with April mentioned as a possible premiere month, Tierney addressed the schedule directly during his media rounds. “I don’t have an official date yet. I’m not hiding anything,” Tierney told CBS Mornings.

Adapting The Long Game and Role Model

The upcoming season shifts its narrative focus to the events of The Long Game, Rachel Reid’s sixth novel in the Game Changers series. Viewers will follow Shane and Ilya—portrayed by Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie respectively—as their relationship evolves past the conclusion of Season 1. Tierney noted that the scope of the show will expand to encompass additional characters and couples as the world grows. “My north star in this show, because there are a lot of books in this series, is I’m focusing on Shane and Ilya and we are tracking this relationship,” Tierney stated on CBS Mornings. Alongside the primary plotline, the writers are incorporating elements from Role Model, another book in Reid’s series.

Budget Realities Keep Rihanna’s Diamonds Off the Soundtrack

Music selection remains a central talking point for the fandom, particularly regarding a scene in The Long Game featuring Rihanna’s 2012 single “Diamonds.” Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Tierney dampened expectations of hearing the track in the television adaptation. He confirmed that the song will not appear for a bunch of reasons. “Season 2 will not feature that song. That’s all I can say. I would just also add to remind the fans this show has not changed budget. I don’t think I can afford all those diamonds, if you will,” Tierney explained to Entertainment Tonight.

Production Element Season 1 Detail Season 2 Projection Primary Source Material Not stated The Long Game (Book 6) & Role Model Expected Release Released Late Spring 2027 Music Licensing Status Featured Wolf Parade Excludes Rihanna’s “Diamonds”

Behind-The-Scenes Book Launch and Music Choices

Music choice has long been a signature of Tierney’s creative process on the series. During his television appearances, he reflected on how Wolf Parade’s track “I’ll Believe in Anything” became such an important part of the first season. That specific song choice also served as the inspiration for the title of his behind-the-scenes publication, I’ll Believe in Anything: The Making of Heated Rivalry Season 1, out October 13.