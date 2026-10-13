Victoria Hayward Writes New Warhammer Novel Throne Questoris

Throne Questoris and New Black Library Editions Heading to Pre-Order

Asrien Balateur approaches the command throne of an ancient war machine in Throne Questoris by Victoria Hayward, a new Warhammer 40,000 novel slated for pre-order from Black Library. The release drops readers directly into the Throne Mechanicum as a dying world is swallowed by mysterious snowstorms and Imperial Knights vanish across shattered castles.

The narrative moves past court intrigue and aristocratic squabbles when ancient madness emerges from the planet’s past. The Winter Knight rides across ravaged realms while the future king attempts to rally the fractured land against forgotten debts.

Cypher and Grey Knights Return in Special Formats

Alongside the new Imperial Knights narrative, Black Library expands its catalog with two distinct reissues. John French’s Cypher: Lord of the Fallen returns in the publisher’s Illustrated and Annotated Editions line. The release features a new author introduction, running commentary, and all-new interior illustrations tracking the enigmatic rogue’s escape from Holy Terra.

Meanwhile, Ben Counter’s classic novel Grey Knights receives an ornate Special Edition treatment. The story follows a mortally wounded daemonhunter who successfully banishes the powerful entity Ghargatuloth back to the Warp for a thousand years. With that thousand-year sentence now expired, the daemon returns for fresh havoc only to find a waiting party of Grey Knights anchored by a perilous prophecy.

Black Library App Access and Pre-Order Timeline

All three titles—Throne Questoris, the Illustrated and Annotated edition of Cypher: Lord of the Fallen, and the Special Edition of Grey Knights—will be available for pre-order soon.

Readers looking to explore Imperial Knight lore immediately can access existing titles including Kingsblade, Knightsblade, and Knights of the Imperium, which are currently available on the Black Library app.