Australia and Indonesia Launch Exercise Keris Woomera 26 Joint Military Training

Australia and Indonesia have officially launched Exercise Keris Woomera 26 with an opening ceremony in the East Java port of Banyuwangi, marking the Australian Defence Force’s largest overseas joint training activity of the year, Mirage News reported.

Running from October 12 to 20, the biennial exercise brings together approximately 1,000 ADF personnel to work side-by-side with 1,235 members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, known as the Tentara Nasional Indonesia or TNI.

Bilateral Security Frameworks and Strategic Alignment

The joint military undertaking reflects shared security interests cemented across decades of diplomatic agreements. Commander Joint Operations Vice Admiral Justin Jones AO, CSC RAN noted that the partnership is anchored by key diplomatic milestones, including the 2006 Framework for Security Cooperation, commonly known as the Lombok Treaty. Additional foundational agreements include the 2018 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the 2024 Defence Cooperation Agreement, and the recently enacted Treaty on Common Security, often called the Jakarta Treaty.

Vice Admiral Jones emphasized the operational importance of the ongoing collaboration between Canberra and Jakarta. “Indonesia is an essential and enduring partner for Australia, and it is significant that we share our largest overseas training activity for the year with the TNI,” Vice Admiral Jones stated, as reported by Mirage News. “Our ability to work together on this exercise reinforces our deep and longstanding partnership with Indonesia, underpinned by trust, mutual respect and close cooperation.”

Naval Deployment and Heavy Artillery Capabilities

To execute the complex training maneuvers, the ADF has embarked the Australian Amphibious Force aboard HMAS Choules and deployed HMA ships Perth and Stalwart to the region. Royal Australian Air Force assets are also actively supporting the operations through a C-130J Hercules and No. 4 Squadron PC-21 aircraft. Meanwhile, Australian Army capabilities deployed to the theater include M777 Howitzers and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.

Following its inaugural iteration in 2024, this year’s exercise introduces expanded tactical scenarios. Participating forces will execute a coordinated amphibious landing in East Java, conduct live-fire exercises across TNI weapons ranges, and perform intricate maritime integration between the naval forces of both nations.

Addressing Regional Geography and Deterring Coercion

Operating across maritime boundaries in the Indo-Pacific introduces distinct logistical and environmental hurdles for both militaries. Vice Admiral Jones pointed directly to these operational realities as a driving force behind the partnership.

Photo: nationaltribune.com.au

“The Indo-Pacific presents many challenges of geography and environment for Australia and Indonesia alike, especially in terms of how we each deploy and sustain a military force,” Vice Admiral Jones stated. He added that the training environment allows both nations to tackle logistical obstacles collectively, execute intricate military drills, and sharpen their capabilities to deter military coercion.