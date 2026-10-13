ERM 2026: Regions Headed to Second Round for Regional Governors in Peru

Following the October 4, 2026, Regional and Municipal Elections (ERM), preliminary data indicates that at least 13 regions across Peru will head to a second-round runoff to elect their next regional governors. The National Jury of Elections (JNE) confirmed that runoffs apply exclusively to governor and vice-governor races, setting the electoral threshold at a minimum of 30% of valid votes required for an outright victory.

The Legal Threshold Driving the Runoffs

Under Peruvian electoral law, if no single candidate ticket crosses the 30% threshold of valid votes during the initial regional elections, a runoff election must be scheduled between the two tickets that secured the highest numbers of votes. As the JNE outlined, municipal elections—both provincial and district-level—do not feature runoffs; the list claiming the highest number of valid votes takes the seat immediately.

National Parties Face Subnational Setbacks

Analyzing the broader political map, political analyst and former ONPE head Fernando Tuesta Soldevilla noted that national parties with representation in Congress failed to secure significant traction in these subnational contests. According to observations, parties holding visibility in the legislative branch—including Fuerza Popular and Perú Libre—struggled to capture regional governments or provincial municipalities, underscoring a distinct disconnect between national congressional dominance and regional executive power.

Photo: El Comercio Perú

Transition Timelines and Climatic Pressures

Reflecting on the tight logistical turnaround, Keiko Fujimori warned that the transition period between outgoing governors and incoming authorities will prove brief. Highlighting the urgency, the government central will contribute resources to facilitate an accelerated transition of authorities to confront looming environmental challenges, including potential floods and droughts linked to the El Niño phenomenon.

Logistical Roadmaps Ahead

While the Office of National Electoral Processes (ONPE) continues processing the remaining ballots and resolving observer challenges, formal execution of the runoffs remains dependent on a request to the Presidency of the Republic for the corresponding convocation. Authorities stress that once all vote-recount hearings conclude by late October, the exact regional breakdown will be definitively locked in ahead of the scheduled runoff dates.