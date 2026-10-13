Home » World » Trump does not believe China and Russia are assisting Iran

United States President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he does not believe China and Russia are assisting Iran in the ongoing conflict, asserting that both nations have too much to lose to risk intervening. Speaking via Truth Social, Trump noted that any hypothetical support would be minimal, adding that Washington would detect it immediately.

Assessing the Risks on the Global Geopolitical Chessboard

The latest remarks from Washington arrive as regional tensions remain high following the outbreak of hostilities on February 28, 2026, when the United States and Israel launched initial strikes against Iran. Trump addressed claims that Beijing and Moscow are actively backing Tehran’s military efforts. He emphasized that both countries possess significant economic stakes that would be jeopardized by direct involvement.

This assessment mirrors earlier statements made by the President. Investing.com noted that while reports from the Financial Times, Axios, and CNN have previously tracked indirect assistance—such as dual-use goods, economic support, and diplomatic cover—Trump maintained that direct military backing remains absent or negligible. He pointed out that Washington would rapidly identify any overt supply lines.

China continues to serve as a vital economic lifeline for Tehran as the primary buyer of Iranian oil, helping sustain the Iranian economy through severe international sanctions. Meanwhile, diplomatic channels move slowly. As PPTV HD 36 reported, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that Tehran is currently evaluating a seven-point U.S. proposal linked to reopening the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Energy Markets, Shipping Disruptions, and the Strait of Hormuz

The ongoing maritime choke point in the Strait of Hormuz has severely disrupted global energy supplies since the conflict began in late February.

During a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York, on Friday, October 9, 2026, Trump expressed optimism that the conflict would conclude swiftly through either negotiation or military action. He claimed that the volume of oil currently moving through the Strait of Hormuz actually exceeds pre-war levels, though commercial maritime traffic continues to face severe security threats.

Key Development Reported Status Primary Stakeholders Strait of Hormuz Status Restricted navigation; 133 commercial vessels rerouted by CENTCOM United States, Iran, Gulf States Diplomatic Proposals Iran reviewing 7-point U.S. proposal regarding maritime access Washington, Tehran, Qatar, Pakistan Beijing and Moscow Involvement Trump asserts no direct military aid; reports note economic and dual-use ties United States, China, Russia, Iran

While U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has redirected 133 commercial vessels under ongoing maritime enforcement measures, regional flashpoints extend beyond the Persian Gulf.

Diplomatic Engagements and Future Outlook

Bilateral discussions between Washington, Beijing, and Moscow remain complex. Concurrently, Moscow has indicated willingness to engage in discussions aimed at bringing a formal end to the Middle East crisis.

Photo: pptvhd36.com

As domestic political calendars approach in the United States ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, the administration weighs its next diplomatic and strategic moves. Whether these ongoing talks between intermediaries will successfully restore unfettered passage through the Strait of Hormuz remains the defining question for global energy markets.