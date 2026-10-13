Giants Interim Manager Hideki Hashigami Reports to Owner Juichi Yamaguchi

Yomiuri Giants interim manager Hideki Hashigami reported the team’s season results to owner Juichi Yamaguchi on the 13th, closing a turbulent six-month tenure that ended in a second-place Central League finish and a Climax Series defeat.

Hashigami stepped into the managerial role on May 26, after former manager Shinnosuke Abe resigned following his arrest on assault charges. Under Hashigami’s guidance, the Giants navigated a 143-game schedule, ultimately finishing with a 76-64-3 record just 2.5 games behind the Hanshin Tigers. The club’s championship ambitions fell short in the postseason’s first stage, where they suffered consecutive losses to the DeNA BayStars.

Assessing the Interim Manager’s Tenure and Future

“思い出深いところいっぱいあって、なかなか挙げるのは難しいぐらい、僕らも激動に近い約半年でした,” he noted, characterizing the period as a turbulent half-year filled with deep memories. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity and noted a renewed appreciation for the Yomiuri Giants’ role within professional baseball.

Regarding his professional future, Hashigami admitted he has not yet formulated concrete career plans. “今の時点では特に話はしてないです。まだ終わったばっかりですから、特に希望っていうのがあんまり考えてないというか、まとまってないというか、そんな感じではあります,” he stated, explaining that no discussions have taken place so far. When asked about potential offers from competing clubs, he deflected with humor: “来てても来てると言わないですよ（笑）。いや、来てないですけども。さすがに言わないでしょ（笑）。”

Giants Offseason Leadership Outlook

With the season concluded, the organization faces key decisions ahead of its pursuit of a league title in three years. Media reports indicate that Yoshinobu Takahashi has emerged as the leading candidate to reclaim the managerial post for the upcoming campaign.