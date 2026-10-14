Manuel Hartmann Criticizes 1. FC Köln U21 After Derby Defeat

Following a 2-0 halftime deficit against Borussia Mönchengladbach’s U23, the U21 squad of 1.

The Bottom Line

Table Standing: The fifth loss in twelve matches dropped 1. FC Köln’s U21 down to eleventh place in the league table, holding 14 points and sitting precariously near the relegation zone.

The fifth loss in twelve matches dropped 1. FC Köln’s U21 down to eleventh place in the league table, holding 14 points and sitting precariously near the relegation zone. Tactical Adjustment: Halftime substitutions, notably Etienne Borie and Maik Akumu, injected immediate energy and changed the momentum, though missed scoring opportunities sealed the defeat.

Halftime substitutions, notably Etienne Borie and Maik Akumu, injected immediate energy and changed the momentum, though missed scoring opportunities sealed the defeat. Immediate Fixture: The squad has minimal time to recalibrate before facing the SV Rödinghausen away on Friday evening.

Derby Deficit and Tactical Adjustments at Halftime

Köln found themselves trailing by two goals after a sluggish opening forty-five minutes. According to come-on-fc.com, head coach Manuel Hartmann expressed frustration over his side’s persistent inability to match opponents’ intensity from the opening whistle. “Why do we always need these setbacks, why do we always need our backs to the wall?” Hartmann remarked after the match.

The team responded after the interval, dominating proceedings as the match progressed. Hartmann pointed to the impact of his bench, singling out Etienne Borie and Maik Akumu for providing instant momentum. He also clarified the rationale behind withdrawing three players at the break: Nilas Yacobi lacked full match fitness following a prolonged illness, Luiz Labenz struggled to find his rhythm, and Gil Neves was already playing on a yellow card.

Missed Opportunities and Squad Depth Realities

Despite generating enough chances to alter the outcome, Köln failed to convert their dominance into points. “In the end, we have to look closely at our finishing today,” Hartmann admitted, asserting that a draw would have been a fair result based on the second-half performance.

Hartmann acknowledged the luxury of having impactful options on the bench, yet the balance sheet of the match showed zero points gained from a dominant second half.

Metric Statistic Current League Position 11th Place Matches Played 12 Total Points 14 Total Defeats 5

Preparing for the Fixture Against SV Rödinghausen

With only days to recover, Köln must address their consistency issues before facing SV Rödinghausen on Friday evening. The upcoming fixture carries heightened importance as the team attempts to widen the gap between their current position and the relegation places held by the league’s lower tiers.

“We have brutal quality, but the boys have to stick to the plan,” Hartmann emphasized. Both Akumu and Borie have staked strong claims for inclusion in the starting lineup for the upcoming away match as the technical staff seeks a complete ninety-minute performance.

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