Druid creates a tech unit and adds GOL social account

Druid launched a specialized business unit called Druid Feature on October 14, 2026, to focus on brands prioritizing technology and innovation.

Expanding into tech-centric brand strategy

The creation of Druid Feature marks a strategic shift for the agency. While Druid remains active in the gaming and entertainment sectors, the new unit targets companies that place product innovation at the core of their business models. This structural expansion began internally earlier in 2026, when the team integrated Samsung’s consumer electronics division into its existing operations. By formalizing this as an independent unit, the firm aims to consolidate its experience in translating complex technical roadmaps into consumer-facing narratives.

Managing GOL Linhas Aéreas, Smiles, and GOLLOG

The agency’s first major win under the new banner involves a comprehensive social media mandate for GOL. The scope includes institutional communication for the airline across both domestic and international markets. Beyond the core airline brand, the team will manage the digital presence for the loyalty program Smiles and the logistics arm GOLLOG. This contract follows a competitive bidding process, signaling a move into high-stakes corporate sectors where digital presence is heavily tied to operational scale and service expansion.

Aligning with airline digital transformation

GOL has focused heavily on integrating digital tools to improve passenger experience and logistics efficiency over the past year. Claudio Lima, CEO of Druid, noted that the airline fits the new unit’s criteria because it places innovation at the center of its transformation. The agency is tasked with translating these technical updates into social media content that resonates with the airline’s customer base. This approach seeks to move beyond traditional advertising by focusing on the functional utility of the airline’s evolving digital services.

The path toward 2027

The establishment of this unit serves as a precursor to the agency’s sixth anniversary, which occurs in 2027. This period has seen the firm pivot toward diversifying its portfolio across new categories and market disciplines. By splitting its focus into distinct units—one for community-based entertainment and one for tech-centric corporate clients—the agency is positioning itself to capture a broader share of the digital marketing market. The move follows a period of sustained growth as the organization scales its headcount and service offerings to meet demand from larger enterprise clients.