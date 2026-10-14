Leuven Cancels Filip Dewinter Lecture Over Rental Violations

The city of Leuven cancelled a planned lecture by Filip Dewinter after organizers allegedly breached rental rules by promoting the event on social media. Despite the prohibition, the Nationalistische Studentenvereniging and Dewinter pushed forward with plans for a protest on the Grote Markt.

City Hall Cancels Romaanse Poort Event Over Rental Violations

The Leuven city administration revoked the venue rental for a scheduled talk by Filip Dewinter after determining that the Nationalistische Studentenvereniging breached their agreement. The gathering, arranged for Wednesday at the Romaanse Poort, was intended to feature Dewinter speaking on the controversial topic of population replacement, or omvolking.

As the owner of the municipal facility, the city had stipulated that the student association must not advertise the event beforehand. The venue is designated strictly for meetings and holds a capacity of approximately 35 to 40 occupants. According to municipal authorities, the group violated those conditions by publicizing the gathering on social media, where the announcement also referenced a separate recent incident involving Dewinter at the Antwerp city hall.

Mohamed Ridouani made the decision to cancel the venue rental after consulting with local police. It is simple. The conditions have not been complied with, resulting in cancellation , stated. City officials emphasized that the prohibition stemmed entirely from the breach of rental terms rather than the political content of the speech itself.

Organizers and Dewinter Push Back Against Municipal Ban

Dewinter dismissed the city’s justification as a pretext, arguing that the administration yielded to external pressure from opposing groups. He asserted that leftist organizations had organized counter-protests and pressured the mayor into issuing the ban just two days prior to the scheduled date.

Photo: GVA

That email was added to the regulations afterwards, so that is just another stick to beat the dog with. One is giving in to the pressure of the far-left. It is only after antifa and anarchist organizations announced that they would counter-protest and thus also put pressure on the mayor, that suddenly 2 days before the lecture a ban comes. Filip Dewinter via ROBtv

While the Nationalistische Studentenvereniging did not immediately respond for comment to media inquiries, Dewinter indicated that the organization was weighing legal options, including an expedited injunction through the Council of State. At the same time, the student group announced plans for a demonstration on the Grote Markt in Leuven, signaling that their mobilization would proceed despite the loss of the indoor venue.

Parallels to Prior Unrest and Defiant Stances in Public Space

The dispute echoes similar tensions from four years prior, when Dewinter delivered a speech on the same theme in Kessel-Lo amid fierce counter-demonstrations that resulted in street disruptions and clashes. Anticipation of the Leuven event had already galvanized local opposition, with an anarchist association in Leuven scheduling a counter-protest near the Romaanse Poort before the city stepped in to withdraw the venue access.

Photo: ROBtv

Refusing to back down from his itinerary, Dewinter maintained that he would travel to Leuven regardless of the venue cancellation. We are looking for another location. Maybe there will be another lawsuit, summary proceedings before the Council of State. But it is also possible that we simply organize a demonstration in the public space on the market or elsewhere , explained.

It is not my problem if things get out of hand. I remain someone who has been elected by hundreds of thousands of Flemings and may express his opinion. That is what I will continue to do. Nobody will silence me, not even the socialist mayor of Leuven. Filip Dewinter via ROBtv