Lush to Exit All Westfield Shopping Centres Across Australia

Cosmetics retailer Lush is preparing to exit all 10 of its retail stores located inside Westfield shopping centres across Australia over the next three years as existing commercial leases expire. The move marks a significant shift in the brand’s national retail footprint, ending a long-standing presence inside Scentre Group’s shopping centre network.

A spokesperson for the company told nine.com.au that the brand’s future focus would centre on “serving local communities in the right locations.” The corporate representative added that the company aims to grow its presence across the country by securing locations with the appropriate store size and format.

“Over the next three years Lush will be coming out of all 10 of our Westfield locations across Australia,” the spokesperson said, emphasizing that the brand performs best when it reflects the specific needs, values, and aspirations of local shoppers.

Shifting Retail Strategy and High-Street Focus

The decision to phase out of Westfield properties comes as the privately held British cosmetics giant evaluates how it engages with consumers. Valued globally at over US$1.5 billion ($2.3 billion), the brand has previously enacted unconventional marketing and retail strategies, including deactivating its official brand accounts across Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok in late 2021 to protest algorithm impacts on youth mental health.

Lush to Exit All Westfield Stores Across AustraliaLush has confirmed it will exit all 10 of its Westfield shopping centre stores across Australia over the next three years. The company says it will close these locations gradually as leases expire, rather than shutting… pic.twitter.com/nOd9bjiDK1 — https://x.com/bigbatnews/status/2110219518937030722

For Australian consumers, the phased departures will alter where they can purchase fresh bath bombs, shampoo bars, and handmade skincare items in person. Lush currently operates stores within major Westfield hubs located across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth. Standalone high-street outlets are set to continue operating at locations such as Sydney’s QVB and Macquarie Centre, alongside various regional shopping centres, alongside ongoing sales through the brand’s online store and mobile app.

Store staff stationed within the affected Westfield locations currently face uncertainty regarding exact closing dates and potential redeployment opportunities. Meanwhile, the company is expected to explore alternative street-front flagships and retail partnerships to maintain its physical presence outside of major shopping malls.

Historical Footprint and Recent Demonstrations

The brand first arrived in Australia in 1997, launching its inaugural store inside Sydney’s historic Strand Arcade. The debut introduced a deli-style retail experience featuring unpackaged products, sliced soaps sold by weight, and strict anti-animal-testing policies that quickly resonated with younger demographics.

Tensions surrounding retail locations surfaced in October 2025, when Lush temporarily closed all Australian retail stores, its website, and its Sydney manufacturing facility for a single day to protest humanitarian conditions in Gaza. During those demonstrations, several Westfield management teams moved to cover up shopfront signage posted by the retailer.

Scentre Group, which owns and operates Westfield destinations across Australia and New Zealand, declined to comment on the upcoming exits, stating that they “don’t comment on commercial arrangements with our business partners.”