Cornell Bans Fraternity Parties for Rest of Academic Year After Alleged Gang Rape

Cornell University has moved to suspend all parties and social gatherings across its fraternity houses for the remainder of the academic year, reacting directly to mounting public pressure over an alleged 2024 gang rape on campus. The prohibition targets properties managed by the Interfraternity Council, which oversees 34 fraternity houses at the Ivy League institution in Ithaca, New York.

The disciplinary escalation arrives in the wake of a civil lawsuit filed in September by a former undergraduate student, identified in court documents as Jane Doe. The legal complaint accuses seven fraternity members of sexually assaulting her during a party. None of the men named in the filing have faced criminal charges.

Institutional Fallout and the President’s Response

University President Michael Kotlikoff announced the social restrictions following weeks of intense scrutiny from students, faculty, alumni, and financial donors. Administration officials faced severe backlash during a campus public assembly where students accused leadership of tolerating what they described as a culture of sexual violence.

«These measures will provide time for a thorough review of fraternity life at Cornell to determine whether and how it can safely continue,» Kotlikoff stated. The Cornell Interfraternity Council did not immediately reply to requests for comment regarding the suspension.

Internal pressure on the administration has manifested across multiple fronts. Alongside ongoing student demonstrations, faculty members advanced a pending no-confidence resolution against university leadership. In response to the crisis, Kotlikoff pledged to expand specialized staff resources dedicated to supporting survivors of sexual assault and to accelerate structural recommendations previously drafted by a campus task force.

Legal Interventions and Political Friction

The civil litigation prompted prosecutors to reopen the investigation regarding the alleged attack. New York Governor Kathy Hochul intervened by appointing State Attorney General Letitia James as an independent special prosecutor, citing the earlier failure to protect the alleged victim.

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The appointment immediately drew political blowback. President Donald Trump renewed public criticisms of the move, utilizing social media platform Truth Social to demand the removal of James, his longtime critic and an elected Democrat. Neither the governor’s office nor the attorney general’s office immediately addressed requests for comment regarding the presidential statements.

Data and Oversight Moving Forward

University data underscore the scale of campus safety challenges facing administrators. According to an institutional survey conducted in 2025 and published on the university’s website, 35% of undergraduate women reported experiencing non-consensual sexual contact involving force or incapacitation since entering Cornell.

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«We must meet this moment by acknowledging where we have fallen short and taking meaningful action,» Kotlikoff noted. Cornell will work with the New York State Police to investigate incidents.