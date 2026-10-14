Mizzou Seeks First Ranked Road Win Against Ole Miss

As the 13th-ranked Missouri Tigers prepare for a crucial Southeastern Conference matchup against No. 9 Ole Miss in Oxford, fan sentiment remains sharply focused on a lingering program hurdle: winning a true road game against a ranked opponent. Coming off a decisive 27-6 victory over Texas A&M, Eli Drinkwitz and his squad enter Saturday’s contest looking to build legitimate College Football Playoff momentum while shaking off a historical road skid.

Last week’s win over the Aggies provided a significant psychological boost for the program, marking Drinkwitz’s first victory against Mike Elko and Mizzou’s first triumph over Texas A&M since 2014. Yet, the challenge facing the Tigers (5-1, 2-1 SEC) this weekend shifts dramatically from the friendly confines of Columbia, where oddsmakers on FanDuel Sportsbook list the Rebels as 6.5-point favorites.

For a program aiming to cement itself among the nation’s elite playoff contenders, breaking through against top-tier conference competition away from home is an essential resume builder. Missouri’s last road win against a ranked team dates back to October 14, 2023, when the Tigers secured a 38-21 victory at No. 24 Kentucky. Since then, the Tigers are 0-7 in their last seven games.

Fan Expectations and the SBN Reacts Survey

Ahead of Saturday’s kickoff, fan sentiment gathered through the latest SBN Reacts survey highlights the anxiety and optimism surrounding the team’s trajectory.

Ranked road victories are notoriously difficult to secure in the SEC environment.

Stakes in Oxford and the Path Forward

Saturday afternoon’s game carries massive implications for the SEC standings and the broader national picture. Ole Miss enters the matchup holding a top-10 ranking in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, presenting Mizzou with its most significant opportunity of the season to secure a marquee road upset.

Whether the Tigers can overcome their recent history away from home or if the Rebels will capitalize on their home-field advantage will be answered when the two teams meet on the field this weekend.