Woman in her 30s Raped in Swindon GP Surgery Car Park as Four Men Arrested

A woman in her 30s was raped in a horrifying attack after coming forward to report the alleged incident following an assault on Monday night. Wiltshire Police confirmed that four men, including teenagers, have been arrested in connection with the investigation into the incident outside the Great Western Surgery in Farriers Close, Swindon.

Arrests and Police Investigation

Detectives arrested four men following the alleged assault, consisting of two 21-year-olds, a 20-year-old, and a 19-year-old. The suspects were currently being questioned in police custody after police said they were able to rapidly locate and arrest the four individuals. Authorities confirmed they are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to the investigation.

Detective Inspector Tom Straker said: We recognise the concern that this worrying incident will have had in the local community. He added: We were able to rapidly locate and arrest four men, two of whom are aged 21, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old, in connection with the investigation. We are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to this. You may notice an increased police presence in the area. If you have any concerns, please do approach our officers.

Impact on the Surgery and Crime Scene

Forensic officers were present at the car park on Tuesday morning, where a section of the area was cordoned off with a crime scene remaining in place while investigations continue. Pictures taken by the Swindon Advertiser showed the police presence at the location. The GP surgery was initially closed before the cordon was reduced, allowing the practice to open several hours later.

Public Appeal for Information

While police stated that specific times for when the incident took place have not been released, authorities have appealed for anyone who was in the area shortly after midnight on Monday night, or who may have recorded dash cam footage, to come forward. Individuals with information are asked to call 101 quoting log 54260123495.

Photo: mirror.co.uk