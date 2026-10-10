Home » World » Five Men Arrested in UK Over Suspected Terror Plot Near US Air Base

Five men remain in custody following early-morning arrests near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Sunday, with U.K. counterterrorism police investigating a suspected plot involving three trucks targeting the airfield used by the United States military.

London’s Metropolitan Police received an emergency call at 12:45 a.m. regarding three suspicious vehicles traveling toward the base, according to the force’s counterterrorism command. The facility operates under a Cold War-era agreement between the United Kingdom and the United States and currently houses U.S. bombers carrying out limited strikes against Iranian missile sites.

The suspects were initially detained in the Whelford area, which backs onto the base, on suspicion of committing offenses under the Explosives Act. The Metropolitan Police later confirmed the five men are being held on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism.

Police Operations and Evacuations at RAF Fairford

Aerial footage broadcast by Sky News showed a bomb disposal robot operating between three white vans parked at the location. The rear doors of two vehicles were open with large black items scattered nearby, while the robot worked to gain access to the third truck.

Vicki Evans, the Metropolitan Police’s counterterrorism policing senior national coordinator, stated that the investigation remains in its early stages. Authorities established a 400-meter cordon around the three suspicious vehicles while army personnel conducted examinations.

As a precautionary measure, approximately 85 local households were evacuated from the surrounding area. Displaced residents were temporarily housed in a nearby recreation center, while Gloucestershire police described the active situation as contained.

Julian Tudsbery, who has lived in Whelford for 30 years, recounted police officers arriving on his driveway early Sunday morning. “They said you need to evacuate, there’s been a major incident,” he said.

International Security Context and Diplomatic Response

The arrests arrive amid heightened security concerns regarding hostile state activity within the U.K. British security officials reported in March that national security cases involving Iran and Russia increased by 50% in the six-month period leading to December 2025. Authorities are actively investigating a potential link between the Fairford arrests and Tehran, noting that Iranian officials have previously designated bases used to attack their territory as legitimate targets.

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the operation while speaking to reporters in Chicago on Sunday. “It was an amazing job. We had them under investigation. They were looking to do big damage to our fort. And working with the British worked out great,” Trump said. “We had them under view for a long time and we got them.”

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham acknowledged the anxiety caused by the operation in a social media statement, thanking police, armed forces, and evacuated residents for their cooperation. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting have also discussed the security incident.

The U.S. Embassy in London issued a security advisory warning American citizens in the U.K. to remain cautious and mindful of their personal safety. Under the Terrorism Act 2000, investigators can detain the five suspects for up to 14 days without charge before requiring an extension application.