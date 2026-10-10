Wladimir Klitschko Granted Temporary Guardianship of Hayden Panettiere’s Estate

Wladimir Klitschko has been granted temporary guardianship of the estate inherited by his 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, following the sudden death of actor Hayden Panettiere in August, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A Virtual Court Appearance and Immediate Legal Powers

Klitschko appeared in virtual court alongside Kaya, who is the sole heir to Panettiere’s estate, as detailed in reports from People and distributed via the Los Angeles Times and Yahoo. During the virtual proceedings, both Klitschko and Kaya spoke only to introduce themselves. The court authorized the former heavyweight boxing champion to manage urgent estate matters, including signing and paying Panettiere’s state and federal income tax returns, which carry a deadline.

Photo: yahoo.com

The temporary appointment arrives as a legal countermeasure against the potential dissipation of assets. Panettiere died on Aug. 16 at the age of 35 after being found unresponsive in a Greenville, South Carolina, residence. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office ruled her death an accidental overdose involving multiple substances, including fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol, and quetiapine. Both local and federal investigators are currently examining the source of the illicit drugs, according to ABC News.

Safeguarding Assets From Unauthorized Access

Klitschko’s legal team filed a petition in a Los Angeles County court on Sept. 24, arguing that immediate intervention was necessary to protect the actor’s property. According to court documents cited by the Los Angeles Times and Yahoo, items had already been seized from Panettiere’s home during a federal investigation without any immediate assurance of their return. Furthermore, unauthorized individuals had gained access to her Los Angeles residence prior to her death.

Photo: abcnews.com

“Without an immediate appointment for these purposes, there is a high probability that property belonging to Hayden’s Estate may be lost, damaged or dissipated before a duly appointed personal representative can be in place to protect it,” the petition stated. Panettiere and Klitschko had previously hired private security to monitor the home following these security breaches.

The urgency escalated just a day before the scheduled court date. Klitschko submitted a supplemental claim alleging that a non-family member had been selling some of Panettiere’s personal possessions, including jewelry, to a local pawn shop, as reported by ABC News. Consequently, the judge granted Klitschko the authority to request and direct law enforcement investigations aimed at recovering any property believed to have been misappropriated from the estate.

A Shared History and Custody Arrangement

Panettiere and Klitschko shared an on-and-off relationship between 2009 and 2018, becoming briefly engaged in 2013. In 2014, the “Nashville” and “Ice Princess” star gave birth to Kaya. In 2018, Panettiere made the difficult decision to relinquish full custody of their daughter to Klitschko as she navigated struggles with postpartum depression and substance abuse.

And sometimes that means letting go.” Klitschko has maintained full custody of Kaya since that time.

Following Panettiere’s passing, Klitschko shared a tribute on Instagram featuring a photograph of the former couple alongside Kaya. “Nothing will erase the times we shared or the place she had in our lives,” he wrote, acknowledging the immense pressures of the entertainment industry. “To our daughter Kaya, I will always speak of her mother with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was.”

The next legal milestone is set for Dec. 7, when the court will determine whether to grant permanent guardianship of the estate. Kaya is not required to be present for the upcoming hearing.