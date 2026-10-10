How a National Geographic Photographer’s Iconic P-22 Image Inspired the World’s Largest Wildlife Crossing

Steve Winter and Sharon Guynup Publish Retrospective on Big Cat Conservation

In a retrospective career overview published by livescience.com, veteran National Geographic photojournalist Steve Winter and environmental journalist Sharon Guynup examine the decades spent documenting endangered feline species worldwide, detailing the intersection of wildlife photography, illegal trafficking exposed across Asia and the U.S., and landmark conservation victories.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Umbrella Species Protection: Conserving apex predators like big cats inherently preserves entire ecosystems and biodiversity in shared habitats.

Conserving apex predators like big cats inherently preserves entire ecosystems and biodiversity in shared habitats. Wildlife Connectivity: Fragmented habitats separated by interstate corridors isolate animal populations, necessitating engineered overpasses for genetic health.

Fragmented habitats separated by interstate corridors isolate animal populations, necessitating engineered overpasses for genetic health. Captive Breeding Oversight: Legislative actions, such as the Big Cat Public Safety Act highlighted by livescience.com, restrict private ownership and exploitative commercial cub-petting operations.

The Hollywood Puma Image That Sparked a Wildlife Corridor

livescience.com reported that Winter identifies his 2022 photograph of the cougar P-22 prowling beneath the Hollywood sign as his most impactful image. Collaborating with National Park Service biologist Jeff Sikich, Winter envisioned framing urban wildlife against the Los Angeles skyline.

The cultural footprint of P-22 extended into municipal education and permanent museum exhibits in Los Angeles. Winter noted in the livescience.com interview that the connectivity project creates a safe migratory pathway allowing regional populations to traverse heavily developed metropolitan zones toward Northern California.

Exposing the Illegal Wildlife Trade and Captive Breeding Networks

Beyond urban conservation, Winter and Guynup investigated commercial exploitation facilities across continents. As detailed by livescience.com, the duo documented the operations of the Tiger Temple in Bangkok, a Buddhist monastery that generated approximately $3 million annually through tiger tourism and cub-petting.

Photo: stevewinterphoto.com

Turning their focus domestically, Winter and Guynup investigated private roadside menageries and commercial breeding facilities operating across the United States. According to livescience.com, the findings were distributed to members of Congress by the National Geographic Society, preceding the signing of the Big Cat Public Safety Act by President Biden in December 2022, which outlawed private ownership and commercial cub petting.

Field Methods and Ecological Resilience

Winter’s fieldwork relies heavily on camera-trap technology across extreme terrain, ranging from Guatemalan cloud forests—where local naturalists alerted him to the presence of jaguars—to high-altitude Himalayan ecosystems. According to stevewinterphoto.com, parallel conservation initiatives by figures like Belinda Wright and the Wildlife Protection Society of India have targeted the illegal tiger skin and bone trade to protect wild populations facing constant poaching pressure.

Photo: eng.pressbee.net

References

National Geographic Books. “Big Cats” Retrospective by Steve Winter and Sharon Guynup, 2026.

Live Science. Interview with Steve Winter by Hannah Osborne, October 2026.

Steve Winter Photography. Cat Watch Blog: Battling India’s Illegal Tiger Trade.