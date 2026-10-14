PPPL Researcher Develops Faster Method to Find Diamond Qubits

Mark Martirez, a staff research scientist at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, has developed a faster simulation approach for diamond quantum components by isolating small atom clusters around defects, as reported by Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory. Published in the journal ACS Central Science, the method treats 16-to-30-atom qubit defects as isolated molecules to dramatically cut the computational cost of quantum simulations.

Treating Qubits as Molecules to Cut Simulation Costs

Simulating quantum bits has long presented severe computational bottlenecks for researchers working on solid-state hardware. Mark Martirez bypassed this limitation by carving out a tight cluster of just 16 to 30 atoms immediately surrounding the target defect.

By treating this localized cluster as a standard molecule, the research team applied decades-old computational tools originally built by chemists to study simple chemical compounds. “Because we’re treating the qubits as molecules, the cost of calculating these defects is equivalent to the cost of just modeling a simple molecule,” Martirez explained of the workflow.

This molecular framing reduces heavy computational overhead and allows scientists to model how qubits respond to light and microwave pulses much faster than ever before. The streamlined pipeline quickly surfaced previously overlooked boron and oxygen-based defects as viable candidates for quantum information processing.

Discovering Boron and Oxygen Color Centers

Most quantum diamond research has focused on the nitrogen-vacancy defect. In that standard architecture, a single nitrogen atom replaces a carbon atom adjacent to an empty lattice spot. When hit with a laser, this specific nitrogen-vacancy structure emits red light while holding a designated quantum state.

The newly identified boron and oxygen defects behave differently when exposed to laser and microwave excitation. Oxygen-based defects emit blue light, while boron-based defects output ultraviolet light. These distinct emission profiles create multi-color capabilities within a single hardware platform.

“One could imagine, then, combining different qubits of different responses, so you can basically probe one qubit but not the other,” Martirez noted regarding the multi-color architecture.

Bridging Solid-State Physics and Quantum Chemistry

Historically, building diamond-based qubits has been treated as a physics problem. This work establishes a direct pipeline for chemists to design custom quantum components the same way they engineer specific pharmaceutical molecules.

The methodology also creates a feedback loop for computational chemistry itself. As practical multi-qubit hardware scales up, the resulting systems will supply the computational power needed to model larger biomolecules, proteins, and complex chemical systems with more accuracy.