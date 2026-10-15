Virginia Tech vs Virginia Women’s Volleyball Game Summary: October 14, 2026

The Virginia Tech Hokies women’s volleyball team secured a four-set victory against the Virginia Cavaliers on October 14, 2026, putting up a total of 48 kills and 12 blocks across the match NCAA Volleyball Game Summary. Playing on their opponent’s court, the Hokies dropped the second set before rallying to take control of the contest, finishing with set scores of 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, and 25-23.

The match showcased a balanced offensive effort from Virginia Tech, spearheaded by Destiny Walker, who led all players with 16 kills and a .314 hitting percentage Virginia Tech vs Virginia Box Score. Frances Torres added 11 kills, while Reese Hazelton contributed nine kills and 10 digs. Setter Camilla Brandalise directed the offense with 31 assists, alongside three service aces and seven digs.

Virginia Tech started strong in the opening set with 15 kills and a .270 hitting percentage, but stumbled in the second frame, managing only 10 kills and a .074 hitting efficiency in the third before rebounding to seal the match in the fourth NCAA DI Women’s Volleyball Statistics. Defensive efforts were anchored by Ivy Cooper with 12 digs, helping the squad hold Virginia to a lower overall attacking rhythm as the match progressed.

Match Statistics Breakdown

Across the four sets, Virginia Tech accumulated 124 total attacks, recording 48 kills against 21 errors for a team hitting percentage of .218 NCAA Match Summary. The team also tallied 42 assists, four service aces, eight service errors, 47 digs, and 12 team blocks.

Final from Cassell.Virginia Tech will be at UVA Wednesday for the first match of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash at 7 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/YpxOh5wAav — https://x.com/HokiesVB/status/2109375081034006673

Virginia Tech Set-by-Set Performance Set Kills Errors Total Attacks Hitting Pct 1 15 5 37 .270 2 10 4 25 .240 3 9 7 27 .074 4 14 5 35 .257 Set-by-set breakdown of Virginia Tech’s offensive output during the October 14, 2026 match.

Individual contributions were critical in maintaining momentum during tight sequences. Isabella Mishler and Layla Moore each contributed three kills and strong defensive blocking at the net, with Mishler posting one solo block and four block assists NCAA Official Box Score.

Looking Ahead in the ACC Schedule

With this conference victory secured, Virginia Tech prepares to continue its 2026 fall schedule against upcoming league opponents. The Cavaliers return to the drawing board to address rotation adjustments following the hard-fought four-set decision.

Photo: espn.com