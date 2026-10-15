Home » News » US Space Force Used Electromagnetic Warfare to Protect Troops During Maduro Capture

“Aquello que nunca se ve es increíblemente importante en la guerra”, afirmó el teniente general Gregory Gagnon, encapsulating the hidden reality of modern military operations. Behind the tactical maneuvers that led to the capture of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, the United States military relied heavily on advanced electromagnetic warfare systems to secure the battlespace.

The operation featured specialized technologies designed to disrupt adversary communications without destroying physical infrastructure. According to reporting from The Wall Street Journal, units from the United States Space Force deployed ground-based systems capable of saturating satellite radio frequencies.

Interference and the Meadowlands System

Central to these operations was Meadowlands, a ground system built to jam satellite communications by flooding targeted frequencies with radio signals. This interference blocks the exchange of information between satellites and terrestrial ground stations. Crucially, the effect is temporary, allowing communications to resume once the signal saturation ceases.

#14Oct #EEUU #Maduro #Venezuela El Wall Street Journal reveló cómo la Fuerza Espacial de EEUU creó una burbuja electromagnética para proteger la operación militar y capturar a Maduro. 🎥@WSJ pic.twitter.com/llvM9BIYmi — https://x.com/ReporteYa/status/2110462507244814735

In the Venezuelan deployment, technical sergeant Joshua Lomax and his team used these satellite-jamming capabilities to establish what military personnel described as a protective bubble around American forces. AlbertoNews noted that this electromagnetic barrier shielded ground units during the mission to apprehend Maduro.

Following the conclusion of that deployment, Lomax’s unit faced a rapid redeployment to the Middle East to support operations against Iran. Personnel had a 72-hour window to pack and inspect equipment before transport, followed by a 96-hour deadline to install and operate the devices in theater.

Defensive Capabilities and Global Deployment

The Space Force also utilizes defensive tools to safeguard its own orbital assets. Bounty Hunter scans the electromagnetic spectrum to detect anomalies, identify interference, and pinpoint signals that threaten American satellites. These defensive instruments operate alongside offensive jammers in an integrated “explorer and shooter” framework, where one system detects a threat and another acts upon it under military command.

Photo: Noticias Venevisión

Complementing these larger installations is the Remote Modular Terminal (RMT). Transportable in standard containers, the RMT allows rapid deployment across diverse global theaters. While exact locations remain classified, military officials confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that these modular terminals are actively integrated into combat operations worldwide.

Photo: AlbertoNews

Captain Sofia Parlock, serving alongside Lomax in Mission Delta 3—an electromagnetic warfare unit based at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado—explained that monitoring spectral variations and transmitting threat data forms a core component of daily readiness. Colonel Angelo Fernández, commander of the delta, emphasized that the unit must maintain a posture of constant preparedness to deploy anywhere globally.

As space-based assets remain vital for navigation, missile detection, and high-resolution reconnaissance, electromagnetic warfare continues to serve as a primary mechanism for preserving technological advantage and denying adversaries access to critical orbital networks.