Pakistan Imposes Governor’s Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan’s federal government suspended the elected administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 11, 2026, declaring a state of emergency and governor’s rule. President Asif Ali Zardari signed the proclamations on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice, arresting opposition figures and officials amid political resistance.

Federal Takeover and Arrests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

President Asif Ali Zardari signed a proclamation on October 11, 2026, invoking Articles 232 and 234 of Pakistan’s Constitution to seize direct control of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The sweeping intervention immediately removed Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi, provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, and the advocate general from their posts.

Simultaneously alongside the provincial administration’s suspension, the federal authorities greenlit the immediate creation of an Area Development Secretariat—overseen by an Area Representative and Development Council—which encompasses South Waziristan and Upper Waziristan, North Waziristan, Orakzai, Kurram, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan.

Parliamentary Ratification Amid Opposition Protests

A joint session of Parliament convened under National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to discuss resolutions regarding the imposition of emergency and governor’s rule.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is Pakistan’s most ethnically and linguistically homogeneous province. According to the 2023 Census, Pashto is spoken by 81% of the province’s population as their mother tongue, followed by Hindko at only 9.39% and Saraiki at 3.17%.By comparison, other… — https://x.com/QurayshKhattak/status/2091754514650980537

While Article 232(7) of the Constitution governed the submission of the emergency proclamation to the joint session, Article 234(3) applied to the presentation of the decree establishing governor’s rule. Opposition lawmakers protested during the proceedings, with several members wearing black armbands. Seeking the suspension of specific sub-rules, Chaudhry subsequently advanced a proposal invoking Rule 232 of the Parliament (Joint Sitting) Rules, 1973. Opposition members opposed the motion, prompting Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to put it to a vote by asking lawmakers to stand, resulting in the procedural motion being adopted by 214 votes to 56.

Security Justifications and Political Counter-Arguments

Federal officials defended the intervention as an unavoidable response to mounting violence. Information Minister Ataullah Tarar alleged that the provincial administration deliberately distanced itself from counter-terrorism efforts, whereas Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Kamran Murtaza—who had previously tabled a resolution against imposing governor’s rule in KP—argued that authorities shared no documentary proof with Parliament to justify the move.

Photo: BBC

PTI leaders rejected Islamabad’s rationale as a pretext for crushing political dissent. Critics also noted that the emergency proclamation coincided directly with party preparations for a protest march seeking the release of its chief from jail.

The fundamental grounds for imposition of emergency are law and order, fight against terrorism, and to save innocent people from the dreadful consequences of terrorist activities.

Constitutional Debates and Legal Challenges

Legal scholars and political figures have raised significant questions regarding the scope and limits of the federal intervention. Given that Zardari proceeded without a formal resolution from the provincial assembly, constitutional rules mandate that both chambers of Parliament ratify the emergency by October 21—within a 10-day window—and that the measure also come before a joint parliamentary sitting within 30 days. Once approved, the emergency lapses after two months unless approved by the joint sitting, though it remains in force until revoked or voted down by a majority of the total membership of both houses once approved.

Looking back at past instances, direct provincial administration occurred in the North-West Frontier Province following the November 1939 resignation of Dr Khan Sahib’s ministry, leaving the Governor in direct control until May 1943. Comparable federal interventions took place in 1975 as well as 1994 against Pir Sabir Shah’s cabinet, and military governors administered the region from October 1999 until 2002. PTI’s petition asks the court to examine whether the constitutional conditions were fulfilled and whether mandatory procedures were followed before the federal government took the measures.