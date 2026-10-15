CoreWeave Stock Plunges as Bond Yields Hit 15%

CoreWeave stock plunged 15.5% on Wednesday as yields on its unsecured bonds approached 15%, sparking a wider artificial intelligence infrastructure rout. The steep sell-off fueled growing market anxiety over how capital-intensive neocloud providers finance their massive data center buildouts amid soaring borrowing costs.

Bond Yields Touch 15% as Credit Stress Hits CoreWeave

The pressure on CoreWeave’s stock and bonds intensified sharply as investor fear grew that certain technology companies are borrowing too heavily for the artificial intelligence build-out. Shares of the so-called neocloud nosedived 15.5% as yields on its debt climbed to extreme levels. Yields on its bonds were higher, with the yield to maturity on its 6.25% bond due in Nov. 2032 sitting at 7.24%.

The soaring yields drew immediate attention across the financial markets. Tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya shared a chart of the 2032 bond, noting that the yield “touched 15%” and then closed at a new high on Tuesday. That warning prompted Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to reply to the bubble warnings with a single word: “Yikes.”

Capital Raise Plans and Legal Scrutiny Compound Market Pressure

The debt market anxiety coincided with a major new capital push from the company. CoreWeave launched an at-the-market equity program for up to 35 million new shares and paired it with a $3.0B private offering of convertible senior notes due 2033. That heavy combination of potential equity dilution and added obligations weighed heavily on traders, extending a choppy slide that saw the stock fall from the low $90s into the high $70s.

The financial strain also drew the attention of legal investigators. SueWallSt announced a pending investigation into whether CoreWeave adequately disclosed the borrowing-cost risk tied to its debt-funded expansion.

Executive Defense and Wall Street Contrasting Views

Behind closed doors, company leadership pushed back against the market reaction. CoreWeave Chief Executive Mike Intrator wrote in a memo to employees that when you are building a new type of technology company there will be periods of time when the market misunderstands and acts irrationally. That signed backlog stood at $104 billion.

Photo: 36 Kr

External analysts remain sharply divided over the company’s financial model. Bernstein analyst Madison Rezaei maintained an Underperform rating, writing in a note that the company’s long-term business model remains economically challenged. Conversely, Jim Cramer described the company as the only artificial intelligence (AI) neocloud he trusts, though the endorsement failed to insulate the stock from the subsequent 15% sell-off.

Broader Tech Sector and Nvidia Connections

The sell-off rapidly spilled over into other infrastructure providers and chip suppliers across the broader technology landscape. Nebius dropped 10%. Traders in the options market responded aggressively, purchasing nearly 200,000 put options on CoreWeave, including a notable block of 26,000 put options with a $37.5 strike price expiring in December.

Photo: Yahoo

The spreading panic carries direct implications for Nvidia, which expanded its partnership with CoreWeave in January by investing $2 billion in its stock. Nvidia now holds 47.2 million shares, representing about 10% of the company, while CoreWeave remains a major customer purchasing GPUs to rent out as computing power. Despite the severe balance-sheet pressure, tech analyst Daniel Newman argued on X that there is 0% chance $NVDA lets $CRWV falter.