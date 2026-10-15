Douglas Appoints Jean-Marc Bellaiche CEO Effective November 2026

Jean-Marc Bellaiche will take over as the chief executive officer of European beauty retailer Douglas on November 1, 2026, succeeding Sander van der Laan, who is retiring after a 36-year career in retail. The supervisory board of the German group approved the French executive for an initial four-year term.

A Leadership Transition at Douglas

The supervisory board of Douglas AG approved the appointment of the 56-year-old French executive following a carefully prepared succession process. Henning Kreke, chairman of the supervisory board, stated, Nous regrettons profondément la décision de Sander van der Laan de se retirer, bien que nous respections pleinement son choix après une carrière longue et réussie. Kreke added that the company is extrêmement heureux d’avoir nommé Jean-Marc Bellaiche, un cadre avec une vaste expérience dans le commerce de détail international et le secteur du luxe, et avec un solide parcours dans les domaines de la beauté, des grands magasins ‘premium’, de la transformation numérique, de la construction de marque et de la stratégie.

Van der Laan leaves his executive duties after leading the premium beauty retailer since October 2022. During his tenure, he managed category adaptations, supply chain adjustments, network transformations, digital platforms, and the company’s return to the stock exchange in 2024.

For his part, Bellaiche stated, Je suis particulièrement enthousiaste à l’idée de rejoindre le groupe à un moment si important pour l’évolution de l’industrie de la beauté.

Retail Background Across Luxury and Tech

Bellaiche brings a deep background in luxury, beauty, and retail management across international markets. He started his professional path at the Boston Consulting Group in 1993, eventually rising to managing director and global leader of the Luxury, Fashion, and Beauty sector.

In 2014, he moved to Tiffany & Co. as senior vice president and executive committee member. His career later expanded into the technology sector with roles at Contentsquare and Arianee. After spending a decade working in the United States, he returned to Europe in 2020 to head the French department store operator Printemps.

During his five-year stint leading Printemps, Bellaiche developed international and omnichannel activities while lifting operational profitability, according to Douglas. He subsequently led the luxury hotel group Sani/Ikos before accepting the top post at Douglas.

Omnichannel Strategy Across European Markets

Bellaiche steps into the chief executive role as Douglas accelerates its shift toward an omnichannel business model and works to deepen partnerships with major brands. The retailer currently operates in 22 European countries, managing approximately 1,970 physical stores alongside e-commerce platforms trading under the Douglas, Nocibé, Parfumdreams, and Niche Beauty banners.