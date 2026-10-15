Pakistan Hikes Petrol Price by Rs1.20, Cuts Diesel Rate Slightly

The federal government adjusted petroleum rates for October 15, raising petrol by Rs1.20 per litre to reach Rs393.86 while reducing high-speed diesel by Re0.17 per litre to retail at Rs396.65, according to notifications from the Petroleum Division.

The Bottom Line

Daily Pricing Shift: Ogra calculates prices using a seven-day international average, bypassing prior weekly or fortnightly cabinet approvals. Heavy Tax Burdens: Fixed levies remain high at Rs114 per litre for petrol and Rs100 per litre for diesel. Austerity and Relief: Authorities enforced 9pm market closures and a 50 per cent cut on official vehicle fuel allocations alongside relief measures for motorcycles.

Daily Pricing Adjustments Replace Weekly Revisions

Following volatility in global oil rates driven by renewed Middle East hostilities, the government shifted to a daily fuel price review mechanism. Under the framework detailed in official documents, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) determines rates using average international market prices recorded over the previous seven days. Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik stated that these daily prices align with international practice, publishing daily Platts reference prices starting July 1, 2026. Ogra is authorized to issue daily ex-depot prices without requiring prior approval from the prime minister or federal cabinet, though changes in the petroleum levy still require Finance Division approval. Prices notified on Fridays remain unchanged on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tax Levies and Historical Price Trajectories

Despite the modest adjustments for October 15, retail rates reflect substantial cumulative taxes and duties. The government continues to levy Rs114 per litre on petrol and Rs100 per litre on diesel. These rates follow dramatic upward pressure that began when the US-Iran war broke out on February 28, leading Tehran to close the Strait of Hormuz—the main route before the war for around a fifth of global energy supplies. High-speed diesel previously climbed from Rs281 per litre to peak at Rs520.35 on April 3, while petrol surged from Rs266 in early March to a peak of Rs458.41 on the same April date.

Fuel Product Previous Rate (Rs/litre) New Rate (Rs/litre) Price Change (Rs/litre) Petrol 392.66 393.86 +1.20 High-Speed Diesel 396.82 396.65 -0.17

Austerity Measures and Import Restructuring

To mitigate the fiscal drain of elevated fuel costs, the government reintroduced a raft of austerity measures. Markets are required to close by 9pm, and fuel allocations for official vehicles have been cut by 50 per cent for a three-month duration. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also instituted a relief scheme on September 13 aimed at users of motorcycles, autos, and vehicles of up to 800cc. Meanwhile, import arrangements for fiscal year 2026-27 mandate that high-speed diesel be imported exclusively through Pakistan State Oil (PSO), while other oil marketing companies import petrol according to their respective market shares. Companies failing to meet import or upliftment requirements face restrictions on fresh import permissions for up to nine months.

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Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.