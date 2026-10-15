Zach Bryan Announces 2027 Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour

Zach Bryan has announced his 2027 “Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour,” a 23-date stadium trek spanning 19 venues across North America and Australia, launching April 28, 2027, at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium.

Stadiums, Setlists, and Supporting Acts Across Two Continents

The extensive run arrives hot on the heels of Bryan’s latest studio work. The tour shares its title with his upcoming eight-song EP, Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs, which drops via Warner Records on Friday, October 16th. The new release follows his full-length album With Heaven on Top, which landed in January.

Bryan has curated a rotating lineup of supporting acts for the trek. John Fogerty and Fey Fili will join select North American dates, while Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen, alongside Gabriella Rose, take over middle-leg appearances. The Australian stadium run features Vance Joy and Emma Ogier.

From Midwest Stadiums Down Under: The Complete Itinerary

The 19-stadium itinerary hits major markets across the United States and Canada before jumping to the Southern Hemisphere in December 2027. The routing includes stops at Chicago’s Soldier Field, East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium for a two-night stand, and Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Photo: buffalobills.com

The North American leg wraps up in August before the tour heads to Australia for stadium dates at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, Sydney’s Accor Stadium, and Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

Ticket Sale Windows and Pre-Sale Dates

Securing seats for the outing begins with an artist pre-sale starting Wednesday, October 21st, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Local pre-sales will follow on Thursday, October 22nd. The general public on-sale opens on Friday, October 23rd, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with ticketing links hosted at ZachBryan.com.