Bryan Kohberger’s Court Hearings Abruptly Canceled Due to Post-Conviction Relief Process

Three upcoming court hearings for convicted killer Bryan Kohberger were unexpectedly vacated as his defense deals with a sprawling post-conviction relief process. Arrested on Dec. 30, 2022, for the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, Kohberger is now attempting to withdraw the guilty plea he entered in July 2025.

The Case Status Overview

Plea Reversal Bid: Kohberger filed a handwritten motion in July 2026 claiming ineffective counsel and asserting his innocence.

Kohberger filed a handwritten motion in July 2026 claiming ineffective counsel and asserting his innocence. Vacated Calendar: Judge Steven Hippler canceled three scheduled hearings, including a Thursday proceeding regarding judicial disqualification.

Judge Steven Hippler canceled three scheduled hearings, including a Thursday proceeding regarding judicial disqualification. Extended Timeline: Legal representatives for Kohberger’s family indicate these cancellations initiate a prolonged post-conviction litigation cycle.

Unscheduled Proceedings at the Ada County Courthouse

Fox News reported that the initial court appearance, previously locked in for Thursday, was set to evaluate a motion from Kohberger’s new Idaho attorney, Greg Rauch. The motion aimed to disqualify Judge Steven Hippler from presiding over the proceedings due to potential bias. Two additional hearings scheduled for next year have also been cleared from the docket under an amended scheduling order issued by Hippler.

The sudden procedural halt follows a turbulent legal trajectory. In July 2025, Kohberger accepted a plea agreement at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, successfully evading the death penalty. Yet, exactly one year later, he petitioned the court to vacate that plea, maintaining that he was misled and inadequately represented during negotiations.

Bryan Kohberger Hearings Suddenly Canceled…Now What?!

Family Legal Counsel Outlines Extended Litigation

Jason Goldman, a New York attorney representing Kohberger’s family, noted the gravity of the procedural shift. The defense maintains that critical questions regarding the original plea framework must now be tested in court.

The underlying tragedy dates back to November 2022, when an intruder launched a home invasion attack at an off-campus rental house on King Road in Moscow, Idaho. The victims—Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin—were undergraduate students at the University of Idaho. The case drew intense national scrutiny, culminating weeks later in Kohberger’s arrest at his family’s residence in Pennsylvania, where he had been living after pursuing doctoral studies in criminology across state lines at Washington State University.

Photo: nypost.com

Milestone Event Date Jurisdiction Initial Arrest Dec. 30, 2022 Monroe County, Pennsylvania Plea Agreement & Sentencing July 23, 2025 Ada County, Idaho Plea Withdrawal Motion July 2026 Ada County, Idaho

Unresolved Motions and the Path Forward

As the amended scheduling order remains unreleased to the broader public, upcoming procedural deadlines hang in the balance.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or legal advice.

CV01-26-15094 | Bryan Kohberger Petitioner, vs. State of Idaho Respondent⚖️New documents have been officially filed in Bryan Kohberger's case as he seeks post-conviction relief to overturn his guilty plea07/27/2026 Petition for Post-Conviction Reliefhttps://t.co/yYD5zTSswG… pic.twitter.com/dzeuniSFF4 — https://x.com/SarahDIrish/status/2081856265261658590