Mexico Requires Meta, TikTok, and X to Protect Minors Online

Mexico Enforces Strict Digital Platform Mandates for Minor Safety

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum signed a presidential decree on October 14, 2026, requiring major digital platforms—including TikTok, Meta, and X—to protect children from violent, sexual, and harmful content online by design, backed by a one-month compliance window and potential penal legislation.

The Presidential Decree and Compliance Timeline

The newly signed decree establishes that digital platforms must restrict exposure to content involving violence, harassment, or sexual abuse by design. Platforms must immediately remove any risky material from the profiles of minors. Government adviser Luisa Maria Alcalde stated that digital platforms have exactly one month to comply with the decree.

Officials confirmed they have already held discussions regarding these requirements with representatives from a wide array of social media outlets and streaming platforms. This roster includes Meta, Microsoft, Apple, TikTok, Google, X, and Huawei.

Photo: yahoo.com

Political Backing and Penal Legislation Threats

President Sheinbaum announced that her administration will back legislation to penalize companies that fail to implement the decree. During a news conference, she explicitly stated that non-compliance would trigger formal statutory laws.

“If no progress is made, it would become a law,” Sheinbaum stated during a news conference.

The overarching administrative goal is for digital platforms to assume direct responsibility. Sheinbaum emphasized that these tech giants must refrain from disseminating, promoting, or spreading content related to criminal acts or violent behavior. Prior to signing the decree, she outlined these exact expectations during earlier public statements.

Historic! Sheinbaum signs decree mandating TikTok, Meta, and X to protect minors

Triggering Events and Global Regulatory Context

The presidential decree follows a violent high school attack in early October in the northern state of Coahuila. Two 18-year-olds targeted their former school, leaving one person dead and three others wounded.

This domestic policy shift in Mexico aligns with a wider international push to regulate minors’ digital environments. European and Australia regulators have steadily tightened oversight of digital platforms, while various US states pursue independent child-safety measures. Brazil has similarly moved to strengthen online protections for children.

Photo: 1-e8259.azureedge.net

Last August, Meta agreed to pay an $18bn settlement in a major US federal case accusing it of endangering children. That specific lawsuit alleged that Meta had violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act by collecting, retaining, and using personal data from children under 13 without proper parental consent, forcing the tech giant to introduce new safety features across Instagram and Facebook.