Bass X Machina

Netflix Reveals Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, Bass X Machina Dates

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Netflix is doubling down on its prestige animation strategy this week, unveiling trailers and expanded voice casts for a trio of high-profile projects: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, the steampunk limited series Bass X Machina, and the highly anticipated sophomore season of Blue Eye Samurai.

Essential Streaming Updates

  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 arrives October 20, shifting focus to a new narrative arc in Night City.
  • Bass X Machina premieres November 3, featuring a limited six-episode run and a soundtrack by Janelle Monáe.
  • Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 is confirmed for January 2027, with Jonathan Pryce joining the voice cast.

Night City Returns Without Chrome

The return of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 on October 20 marks a strategic pivot for the franchise. Following the massive success of the original series, showrunner Bartosz Sztybor and director Kai Ikarashi are focusing on a new narrative arc. The new story centers on “Weak,” a washed-up legend struggling to find purpose in a world where he is forced to live without his signature chrome.

Bass X Machina | Official Trailer | Netflix

The ten-episode standalone series introduces a fresh ensemble, including Valeria Rodriguez as Roman Carax and E.G. Daily as Kyoko Tanaami. By framing Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 as a standalone series, Netflix is presenting the title as an anthology-style entry in the Cyberpunk franchise.

Steampunk Ambition in Bass X Machina

On November 3, Netflix will debut Bass X Machina, a limited series that leans heavily into the “Steampunk West” aesthetic. Executive produced by Brian Tyree Henry—who also voices the lead character, Bass—the project represents a heavy investment in creator-driven animation. The series is bolstered by a high-profile musical contribution from Janelle Monáe, whose track “Honor Killing” anchors the show’s gritty tone.

The project, handled by Studio Mir, positions itself as a mature, six-episode narrative.

London Awaits in Blue Eye Samurai

With a release date slated for January 2027, the series will move its action from Edo-period Japan to London. The creators, Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, have bolstered the production with significant new talent, including Jonathan Pryce, Joel Kim Booster, and Sherry Cola.

Bass X Machina | Official Teaser | Netflix
Series Title Premiere Date Episode Count
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 October 20 10
Bass X Machina November 3 6
Blue Eye Samurai (S2) January 2027 TBA

The Streaming Wars and Animation Economics

By investing in distinct visual styles—from the hyper-kinetic energy of TRIGGER’s work on Cyberpunk to the refined, painterly aesthetic of Blue Eye Samurai—Netflix is curating a portfolio that appeals to niche, highly engaged fandoms.

More on Netflix: Five Netflix Animated Movies to Stream After KPop Demon Hunters · Netflix uses AI on 300 titles according to executive · Netflix releases Lego One Piece animated mini-series

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

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Marina Collins - Entertainment Editor

Senior Editor, Entertainment Marina is a celebrated pop culture columnist and recipient of multiple media awards. She curates engaging stories about film, music, television, and celebrity news, always with a fresh and authoritative voice.

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