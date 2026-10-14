Netflix Reveals Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, Bass X Machina Dates

Netflix is doubling down on its prestige animation strategy this week, unveiling trailers and expanded voice casts for a trio of high-profile projects: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, the steampunk limited series Bass X Machina, and the highly anticipated sophomore season of Blue Eye Samurai.
Essential Streaming Updates
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 arrives October 20, shifting focus to a new narrative arc in Night City.
- Bass X Machina premieres November 3, featuring a limited six-episode run and a soundtrack by Janelle Monáe.
- Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 is confirmed for January 2027, with Jonathan Pryce joining the voice cast.
Night City Returns Without Chrome
The return of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 on October 20 marks a strategic pivot for the franchise. Following the massive success of the original series, showrunner Bartosz Sztybor and director Kai Ikarashi are focusing on a new narrative arc. The new story centers on “Weak,” a washed-up legend struggling to find purpose in a world where he is forced to live without his signature chrome.
The ten-episode standalone series introduces a fresh ensemble, including Valeria Rodriguez as Roman Carax and E.G. Daily as Kyoko Tanaami. By framing Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 as a standalone series, Netflix is presenting the title as an anthology-style entry in the Cyberpunk franchise.
Steampunk Ambition in Bass X Machina
On November 3, Netflix will debut Bass X Machina, a limited series that leans heavily into the “Steampunk West” aesthetic. Executive produced by Brian Tyree Henry—who also voices the lead character, Bass—the project represents a heavy investment in creator-driven animation. The series is bolstered by a high-profile musical contribution from Janelle Monáe, whose track “Honor Killing” anchors the show’s gritty tone.
The project, handled by Studio Mir, positions itself as a mature, six-episode narrative.
London Awaits in Blue Eye Samurai
With a release date slated for January 2027, the series will move its action from Edo-period Japan to London. The creators, Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, have bolstered the production with significant new talent, including Jonathan Pryce, Joel Kim Booster, and Sherry Cola.
|Series Title
|Premiere Date
|Episode Count
|Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2
|October 20
|10
|Bass X Machina
|November 3
|6
|Blue Eye Samurai (S2)
|January 2027
|TBA
The Streaming Wars and Animation Economics
By investing in distinct visual styles—from the hyper-kinetic energy of TRIGGER’s work on Cyberpunk to the refined, painterly aesthetic of Blue Eye Samurai—Netflix is curating a portfolio that appeals to niche, highly engaged fandoms.