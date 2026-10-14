Netflix Reveals Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, Bass X Machina Dates

Netflix is doubling down on its prestige animation strategy this week, unveiling trailers and expanded voice casts for a trio of high-profile projects: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, the steampunk limited series Bass X Machina, and the highly anticipated sophomore season of Blue Eye Samurai.

Essential Streaming Updates

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 arrives October 20, shifting focus to a new narrative arc in Night City.

Bass X Machina premieres November 3, featuring a limited six-episode run and a soundtrack by Janelle Monáe.

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 is confirmed for January 2027, with Jonathan Pryce joining the voice cast.

Night City Returns Without Chrome

The return of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 on October 20 marks a strategic pivot for the franchise. Following the massive success of the original series, showrunner Bartosz Sztybor and director Kai Ikarashi are focusing on a new narrative arc. The new story centers on “Weak,” a washed-up legend struggling to find purpose in a world where he is forced to live without his signature chrome.

Bass X Machina | Official Trailer | Netflix

The ten-episode standalone series introduces a fresh ensemble, including Valeria Rodriguez as Roman Carax and E.G. Daily as Kyoko Tanaami. By framing Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 as a standalone series, Netflix is presenting the title as an anthology-style entry in the Cyberpunk franchise.

Steampunk Ambition in Bass X Machina

On November 3, Netflix will debut Bass X Machina, a limited series that leans heavily into the “Steampunk West” aesthetic. Executive produced by Brian Tyree Henry—who also voices the lead character, Bass—the project represents a heavy investment in creator-driven animation. The series is bolstered by a high-profile musical contribution from Janelle Monáe, whose track “Honor Killing” anchors the show’s gritty tone.

This week, Netflix will present at ANIME NYC, and we'll be there to cover it all. The main presentation will feature:CYBERPUNK EDGERUNNERS 2LEGO ONE PIECEBLUE EYE SAMURAI S2FOOL NIGHTBASS X MACHINASAKOMOTO DAYS pic.twitter.com/3wTxeE7SUW — https://x.com/whatonnetflix/status/2089497740191428751

The project, handled by Studio Mir, positions itself as a mature, six-episode narrative.

London Awaits in Blue Eye Samurai

With a release date slated for January 2027, the series will move its action from Edo-period Japan to London. The creators, Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, have bolstered the production with significant new talent, including Jonathan Pryce, Joel Kim Booster, and Sherry Cola.

Bass X Machina | Official Teaser | Netflix

Series Title Premiere Date Episode Count Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 October 20 10 Bass X Machina November 3 6 Blue Eye Samurai (S2) January 2027 TBA

The Streaming Wars and Animation Economics

By investing in distinct visual styles—from the hyper-kinetic energy of TRIGGER’s work on Cyberpunk to the refined, painterly aesthetic of Blue Eye Samurai—Netflix is curating a portfolio that appeals to niche, highly engaged fandoms.

Today's NETFLIX Announcement Recap!・THE ONE PIECE – February 2027・LEGO® ONE PIECE – September 29・Fool Night – November 26・SAKAMOTO DAYS Season 2 -January 2027・Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 – October 20・Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 – January 2027・Bass X Machina – November 3 pic.twitter.com/U7ApkLZPTy — https://x.com/animeupdates/status/2090591623994331443