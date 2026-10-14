Four Members of Family Killed in Waterford Arson Attack Over Drug Debt

Philip English, his wife Kim, and two of their young sons, Callum and Jayden, were murdered in a firebomb attack on their home in County Waterford, The Irish Times reported. The fatal arson attack occurred just after 5am on Tuesday at a two-storey semidetached house on the Birchwood estate, south of Waterford city. Gardaí investigating the tragedy have seized several mobile phones and vehicles as two other children remain in critical condition.

A €20,000 Drug Debt and Ongoing Intimidation

John James English, the adult son of Philip English from his first marriage, stated publicly that the attack was carried out by a gang attempting to collect a €20,000 drug debt incurred by someone else. Debts, drug debts, and I know that for a fact, John James English told RTÉ, adding that his father was not involved in drugs or crime. My family is dead, it’s unreal. Innocent children, the whole lot of them innocent.

Floral tributes laid to four family members killed in Waterford arson attack #RTÉNews

The Birchwood estate home had been targeted previously, most recently last month when a petrol bomb was thrown at the family’s car. In 2023, the same vehicle was vandalised with paint. In the weeks prior to the fatal fire, the family had approached local representatives hoping to secure a council transfer because they felt entirely unsafe. Family friend Amanda Powney noted that Philip and Kim had gone through hell over the past few years and sought a relocation away from their housing estate due to safety fears. Upon learning about the blaze in Waterford, Powney immediately realised the English household had been singled out, stating, I knew because of the previous attack on the car. The guards knew long ago. Regarding those responsible, Powney further remarked: They deserve to be locked up and never let out again. I hope they rot in hell.

No arrests have been made, though cars and electronic devices were seized for forensic examination. Garda Chief Supt Anthony Pettit stated that people in the community know who carried out the attack, and the Garda team believes the family had shared concerns and information with people in their social circle who may now aid the inquiry.

Family of four killed in arson attack were 'murdered over someone else's drug debt', son claims

Patients in Critical Condition Transferred to Dublin Hospital

They were initially treated at University Hospital Waterford before being transferred to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin in Dublin, where they remained in a critical condition on Wednesday morning. It was noted that Kim and Philip had spent time at the children’s hospital in Crumlin as young Jayden had undergone heart surgery just two weeks prior.

Anne English, Philip’s first wife, gathered at the Birchwood estate and spoke about having had 10 children with Philip before their breakup, noting they were lucky to have had such an amicable relationship and were best friends with Philip and Kim. Anne admitted she was in disbelief that anyone would knowingly harm the very well liked family, describing them as one big happy family where the children were their life. James English, the granduncle of Philip English, spoke at the vigil at the Sacred Heart Church, stating, We have lost a family now, wiped out, and appealing, Please, whoever done it, be a man and own up to what you done.

Photo: RTE.ie

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan offered prayers for the two English children remaining in critical condition and paid tribute to the heroic neighbours at the scene while praising the emergency services.

Government Response and Investigation Next Steps

Authorities have urged anyone with knowledge of the attackers to contact investigators immediately.

Family named in Waterford house-fire murder investigation | The Indo Daily