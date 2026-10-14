Genicular Artery Embolization Cuts Knee Steroid Injections by Half

Genicular artery embolization cuts annualized steroid injections for knee osteoarthritis by more than half, according to research published October 14 in the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology, offering pain relief while limiting cumulative steroid exposure.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What happened: Researchers evaluated a minimally invasive radiology procedure called genicular artery embolization (GAE) to see how it affected downstream steroid injections in Medicare patients.

Researchers evaluated a minimally invasive radiology procedure called genicular artery embolization (GAE) to see how it affected downstream steroid injections in Medicare patients. The core finding: Annualized steroid injections dropped by 50.4% per patient-year following the procedure, and nearly 70% of patients who previously used steroids stopped taking them entirely.

Annualized steroid injections dropped by 50.4% per patient-year following the procedure, and nearly 70% of patients who previously used steroids stopped taking them entirely. Why it matters: GAE targets the inflamed joint lining that drives osteoarthritis pain, potentially offering relief without the cartilage damage linked to repeated steroid use.

Retrospective Analysis Tracks Medicare Patient Outcomes Over Decade

The study examined a retrospective cohort of 126 Medicare patients with a mean age of 64.2 years, of whom 57.9% were female. The research team utilized data spanning from 2014 through 2024, identifying patients via specific CPT billing codes paired with a knee osteoarthritis diagnosis within a seven-day window.

The investigation compared injection utilization rates across two distinct timeframes: the 12 months leading up to the GAE procedure and the six months immediately following it. Symptomatic knee osteoarthritis impacts an estimated 14 million adults across the United States who seek therapeutic alternatives when conventional interventions fail or when they are not viable surgical candidates.

Injection Metric Before GAE (Per Patient-Year) After GAE (Per Patient-Year) Percentage Change Steroid Injections 0.96 0.48 -50.4% (p = 0.004) Total Intra-Articular Injections 2.88 1.60 -44.4% (p < 0.001)

Quantifying the Reduction in Joint Injections

The statistical breakdown reveals a sharp drop in medication reliance following the interventional radiology procedure. Mean annualized steroid injection use fell from 0.96 injections down to 0.48 per patient-year. Total intra-articular injections—which encompass other substances alongside corticosteroids—dropped from 2.88 to 1.60 per patient-year.

Photo: The Manila Times

Among the subset of 52 patients who actively relied on steroid injections at baseline, 36 individuals—representing 69.2% of that group—stopped receiving them completely after undergoing GAE. An even larger majority, 88.5%, experienced a quantifiable decrease in injection frequency.

By embolizing the genicular arteries that supply blood to the inflamed synovial lining of the knee joint, GAE directly interrupts the biological mechanism driving local pain.

Methodological Limitations and Confounding Variables

Despite the promising downward trend in medication use, the research team emphasized caution regarding how the data is interpreted. Because the evaluation utilized a before-and-after design within the exact same patient cohort, the findings remain vulnerable to a phenomenon known as confounding by indication.

Patients referred for GAE have typically experienced unsatisfactory or waning relief from previous injections. Consequently, these individuals might naturally choose not to resume injections regardless of how successfully the embolization procedure performed. However, the study data also showed that nearly one-third of the cohort continued receiving steroid injections post-procedure, demonstrating that the medications remained accessible and clinically utilized.

The study authors concluded that prospective comparative investigations featuring longer follow-up windows and standardized clinical metrics are necessary to definitively prove that GAE reduces the underlying clinical need for subsequent injections.

References