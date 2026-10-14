US Inflation Hits 3.7% While Social Security Announces 3.6% COLA

Consumer inflation rose 3.7% annually in September, driven by soaring energy costs and supply shocks. Shortly after the Labor Department released this report, the Social Security Administration announced a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment for next year, translating to an average $75 monthly increase for recipients.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

COLA Calculation Mechanism: The annual cost-of-living adjustment is an automatic financial adjustment calculated directly using consumer price metrics from July, August, and September to help offset rising living expenses.

The annual cost-of-living adjustment is an automatic financial adjustment calculated directly using consumer price metrics from July, August, and September to help offset rising living expenses. Core Inflation vs. Volatile Energy: Core inflation—which strips out volatile food and energy costs—stood at a milder 2.6% in September, proving that recent household budget pressures stem primarily from sharp spikes in fuel and oil.

Core inflation—which strips out volatile food and energy costs—stood at a milder 2.6% in September, proving that recent household budget pressures stem primarily from sharp spikes in fuel and oil. Purchasing Power Disparity: While benefits are adjusting upward by 3.6%, average wages rose by just 3% in September, meaning general worker buying power continues to erode against climbing consumer prices.

Energy Spikes and Core Inflation Pressures

Nights are getting colder while inflation heats up, according to data from the Labor Department. Consumer prices in September climbed 3.7% from a year ago, marking a larger annual increase than the previous month. A sharp spike in energy prices, tied directly to the U.S. conflict with Iran, drove the cost of living higher with a 0.6% jump between August and September.

Inflation Hits 3.7% — Social Security COLA Set at 3.6% for 2027

The main problem, of course, that everybody knows is gasoline prices. But also heating oil. Heating oil, a close cousin of diesel fuel, has surged 74% over the past year, placing a heavy financial burden on families in New England who rely on it for warmth. Meanwhile, core inflation—which excludes volatile energy and food sectors—ticked up to 2.6% annually.

Social Security Adjustments and Senior Healthcare Costs

Shortly after the inflation data went public, the Social Security Administration announced that benefits will increase by 3.6% next year, as detailed in the official announcement from the Social Security Administration. This annual adjustment, based on third-quarter price metrics, amounts to an extra $75 a month for the average recipient. Advocates welcomed the change, with AARP CEO Myechia Minter-Jordan noting that it helps millions of Americans keep up with rising costs for groceries, routine bills, and healthcare.

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However, critics contend that the adjustment falls short of reality. Max Richtman, president of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, argued that the formula fails to reflect seniors’ actual expenses, which are heavily weighted toward rising healthcare costs. It won’t be enough for most seniors to even tread water financially, Richtman cautioned. Similar concerns were echoed earlier in the autumn, when organizations like the Senior Citizens League noted that the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) does not accurately mirror the distinct spending patterns of older retirees.

Economic Metric September Rate / Adjustment Primary Driver Overall Consumer Price Index Up 3.7% annually Gasoline and heating oil spikes Core Inflation Up 2.6% annually Excludes volatile food and energy Social Security COLA 3.6% increase for next year Third-quarter price tracking Average Wage Growth Up 3.0% annually Lagging behind headline inflation

Supply Shocks and Federal Reserve Policy Decisions

This could be a sign that an inflationary mindset is taking hold, Hammack told economists, pointing to retailer behavior that risks turning higher price expectations into a self-fulfilling prophecy. Policymakers at the Federal Reserve will review these figures when they convene to discuss interest rate adjustments, with market investors currently pricing in a roughly even chance of a benchmark rate hike.

September Social Security Payment Schedule Including SSA, SSDI, SSI

References

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Consumer Price Index News Release. Available at: https://www.bls.gov/news.release/cpi.nr0.htm

Social Security Administration. Press Release on Annual Cost-of-Living Adjustment. Available at: https://www.ssa.gov/news/en/press/releases/2026-10-14.html