Wegovy Pill Now Available in Germany, Costs €172 for One-Month Supply

The daily oral formulation of the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist semaglutide, marketed as Wegovy, is now available in Germany following European Commission approval. Designed as an alternative to weekly subcutaneous injections for adults with obesity, the 25 mg daily pill yields an average weight loss of approximately 14 percent over 64 weeks.

What it is: A daily tablet containing 25 mg of oral semaglutide, a medication that mimics a natural gut hormone to regulate appetite and enhance feelings of fullness.

A daily tablet containing 25 mg of oral semaglutide, a medication that mimics a natural gut hormone to regulate appetite and enhance feelings of fullness. How it works: Taken on an empty stomach every morning, requiring a strict 30-minute waiting period before consuming food, liquids, or other oral medications.

Taken on an empty stomach every morning, requiring a strict 30-minute waiting period before consuming food, liquids, or other oral medications. Who it is for: Adults with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or higher, or those with a BMI of 27 and above who have weight-related comorbidities such as hypertension or type 2 diabetes.

Participants receiving a placebo lost 2.2 percent over the same timeframe.

The pharmacological mechanism relies on oral semaglutide acting as a GLP-1 receptor agonist. Because the human stomach poorly absorbs the peptide, the oral tablet requires a significantly higher active dose—up to 25 milligrams daily—compared to the maximum 2.4-milligram weekly dose delivered via injection.

Wegovy Pill Now Available: How Much it Costs, Effectiveness, More

Parameter Wegovy Tablet (Oral Semaglutide) Wegovy Injection (Subcutaneous) Administration Daily tablet (25 mg) Weekly injection (up to 2.4 mg) Efficacy (Weight Loss) ~13.6% to 14% (OASIS-4 trial) ~15% to 20% (Clinical observations) Gastrointestinal Side Effects Reported in ~74% of trial participants Comparable frequency and profile

Market Launch and Pricing Realities in Germany

Following authorization by the European Commission in July, the oral formulation became available to patients in Germany starting in September. Despite the new administration route, market demand initially remains subdued.

Financial access is restricted by statutory health insurance regulations in Germany. While obesity is formally recognized as a chronic pathology, anti-obesity medications are legally classified as lifestyle pharmaceuticals and remain excluded from public health insurance reimbursement, a restriction confirmed by the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) in 2024. Consequently, patients must cover the cost independently. A one-month supply of the lower-dose oral preparation costs around 172 euros. Bei höheren Dosierungen können mehrere Hundert Euro monatlich anfallen.

Wegovy daily pill now available: How to get it, how much it costs

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

The side effect profile of the oral formulation mirrors that of the injectable version, dominated by gastrointestinal manifestations such as nausea, emesis, diarrhea, constipation, and abdominal discomfort. Data from the OASIS-4 trial indicate that approximately 74 percent of participants taking the active drug experienced gastrointestinal symptoms, compared to 42 percent in the control arm.

Patients must undergo a comprehensive medical evaluation to rule out contraindications before starting therapy. Healthcare providers should be consulted immediately if patients experience persistent, severe abdominal pain radiating to the back, which can signal acute pancreatic inflammation. Regulatory authorities and pharmacist associations strongly advise against acquiring products through unverified online vendors due to the documented proliferation of counterfeit medications containing unverified or harmful compounds.

Wegovy daily pill now available: How to get it, how much it costs