Williamston first responders received a direct donation of assessment technology from ECU Health Beaufort Hospital, funded through operational funds to help address the impacts of the local hospital’s closure in 2023.

The Bottom Line

Operational Support: ECU Health Beaufort Hospital provided the EMS equipment directly from operational funds to support rural response capabilities in Martin County.

ECU Health Beaufort Hospital provided the EMS equipment directly from operational funds to support rural response capabilities in Martin County. Infrastructure Gaps: Average ambulance transport times increased to 20 minutes following the 2023 closure of Martin General Hospital, up from five minutes and 38 seconds previously.

Average ambulance transport times increased to 20 minutes following the 2023 closure of Martin General Hospital, up from five minutes and 38 seconds previously. Regional Investment: The state budget approved in July 2026 allocated funds for re-establishing local care and expanding bed capacity at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington.

Equipment Funding and Regional Care Networks

ECU Health Beaufort Hospital provided the donation directly through operational funds to support Williamston Fire-Rescue-EMS. Campbell said that local first responders represent an essential part of the regional healthcare system. Having advanced assessment technology on the scene reduces provider injury risks and bridges gaps in rural emergency response.

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Every link in the emergency care network matters in rural areas, according to Campbell. Equipping local teams strengthens access to timely, high-quality care that connects patients with the next level of treatment. Funding for the equipment arrives amid ongoing health system initiatives to restore access to essential healthcare in Martin County following the abrupt closure of Martin General Hospital in 2023.

Transport Delays and the 2023 Hospital Closure

Peaks noted that the local hospital closure immediately impacted emergency personnel who must travel significantly farther to transport patients. Before the closure, a patient’s average transport time by ambulance measured five minutes and 38 seconds. The average duration now reaches 20 minutes.

Healthcare Logistics & Medical Equipment Transport | DONE Deliveries

Peaks thanked ECU Health leadership for recognizing the critical role first responders play in community healthcare. ECU Health recognizes that healthcare needs in Martin County do not stop at hospital doors, Peaks stated, noting that the health system’s investment reinforces a broader network of coordinated services.

State Budget Allocations and Bed Capacity Expansion

In July 2026, the North Carolina General Assembly approved a State Budget including critical funding to help re-establish essential healthcare in Martin County. The legislation also provided initial planning funds to support expanding bed capacity at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington.

Additional investments necessary to expand bed capacity remain vital for implementing a sustainable regional system of care model. These measures aim to improve sustainability and expand inpatient capacity for surrounding communities, including Martin County. Campbell emphasized that supporting Williamston and surrounding areas remains central to the health system’s mission of improving eastern North Carolina’s health and well-being.

Metric Previous Baseline Current Operational Status Average Ambulance Transport Time 5 minutes, 38 seconds 20 minutes Martin General Hospital Status Operational (pre-2023) Closed (2023) State Budget Authorization Pending (Prior to July 2026) Approved (July 2026)

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.