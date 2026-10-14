Brazil Minister Says Amazon Fires May Stem From Criminal Activity

Brazil’s environment minister has told AFP that surging wildfires across the Amazon rainforest may stem from deliberate criminal activity tied to a tense national election period.

The northwestern state of Amazonas has recorded nearly double the wildfire outbreaks this October compared to the entirety of October last year. Thick, billowing smoke has choked the regional capital of Manaus for days. The ongoing El Nino climate phenomenon also threatens to deepen the drought across the vital basin.

Aerial Inspection Points to Land Seizure

Environment Minister Joao Paulo Capobianco flew over the affected zones, observing hundreds of fires burning deep inside the protected forest. The positioning of the blazes points away from standard, uncontrolled agricultural clearing and toward an intentional effort to damage the canopy and illegally seize land.

Photo: yahoo.com

Those behind the outbreaks appear to be operating in an organized and intense manner, according to the minister. Satellite data from the National Institute for Space Research shows Amazonas logged 1,608 fire outbreaks so far this month, up from 874 across the entire month of October 2025. September saw more than 3,700 outbreaks, nearly four times the count from one year earlier, though officials note these comparisons are measured against historically low baseline levels in 2025.

Political Friction and the October 25 Runoff

The environmental crisis has quickly collided with national politics. Minister Capobianco noted a possible direct connection between the fires and the current election cycle, pointing out that prominent politicians have incorporated the disaster into their campaign propaganda.

Metric Amazonas Wildfire Data September Outbreaks Over 3,700 (nearly 4x higher than the previous year) October Outbreaks (To Date) 1,608 outbreaks (compared to 874 in all of October 2025) Upcoming Election Date October 25 Presidential Runoff Federal Response Force 11 aircraft and roughly 300 firefighters deployed

Emergency Responses in Manaus

The heavy smoke has severely degraded air quality in Manaus, home to 2.3 million residents. Local authorities ordered public schools shuttered as visibility plummeted.

The federal government has dispatched 11 aircraft and roughly 300 firefighters to combat the blazes. Capobianco plans to return to Manaus accompanied by the justice minister, federal police investigators, and intelligence agents to identify the perpetrators. State police are running a parallel investigation into the outbreaks.