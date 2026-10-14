DNC Chair Says Democrats Are Poised to Shock Observers in Florida

Weeks before the midterm elections, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee declared that his party is poised to shock observers in Florida, pointing to an all-time low approval rating for President Trump and aggressive redistricting moves by the state legislature. Ken Martin told WLRN that Democrats see potential from the top of the ballot down to local legislative races, arguing that Republican map-drawing strategies have inadvertently backfired.

How Redistricting Thinned Safe Republican Strongholds

According to Martin, efforts by Republican lawmakers to redraw congressional boundaries across Texas, Florida, and other states have unintentionally thinned out reliable red districts. By attempting to secure more advantageous maps, party architects made traditional ruby-red strongholds significantly more competitive.

That dynamic is driving party confidence in several key House matchups. Democrats are backing Eliott Rodriguez against Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar in Miami, while Leela Grey is mounting a serious challenge against incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna in Florida’s 13th Congressional District in Clearwater. In the newly created 22nd District—which spans from western Palm Beach and Broward counties across Lake Okeechobee and the Everglades down to Marco Island and Naples—Democratic nominee Pia Dandiya is running a strong campaign against Republican Casey Askar, despite the district favoring Republicans on paper based on 2024 results.

Senate Democrats aim to curb Florida's mid-decade redistricting

The party also eyes an opening in Florida’s 7th District across Seminole and Volusia counties, where Democrat Bale Dalton faces Republican Ryan Elijah. Elijah secured the Republican primary after besting scandal-ridden incumbent Cory Mills. Both Mills and President Trump carried the district with 56% of the vote in 2024.

The Rural Economic Pressure Points

Beyond suburban and coastal battlegrounds, Martin argued that Democrats are positioned to make headway in rural communities that have historically backed Donald Trump. Over the past 21 months, federal policy impacts have begun to weigh heavily on these areas. Martin pointed to federal spending cuts under the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, alongside Medicaid funding reductions that threaten the viability of rural hospitals.

Florida Democrats oppose political redistricting push

Additional economic headwinds include tariffs restricting export markets for U.S. farmers, aggressive immigration enforcement triggering labor shortages in the agricultural sector, and elevated fertilizer and diesel fuel costs driven by the conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. Martin noted that the accumulation of these systemic pressures is testing the resilience of rural economies and the voters who built them.

Overcoming Historical Deficits at the Ballot Box

This localized optimism collides with a daunting structural challenge: Florida Democrats face their worst voter registration deficit in modern history, with registered Republicans outnumbering Democrats by more than 1.5 million. The Republican Party of Florida has maintained control of the governor’s office and both chambers of the legislature since 1999.

Photo: wusf.org

To bridge that mathematical gap, the party is leaning heavily on its statewide nominees. Moderate gubernatorial candidate David Jolly and progressive U.S. Senate candidate Angie Nixon are running high-energy campaigns designed to mobilize distinct constituencies that have not reliably voted for Democrats in the past, WLRN reported. While capturing legislative majorities remains an uphill battle this cycle, Martin expects incremental gains in the Florida legislature to erode the Republican supermajority held since 2022.

The national party has reinforced that local optimism by expanding its Red-to-Blue program to include several Florida districts, injecting vital financial resources into the final weeks of the campaign.

Democrats flip Florida legislative seats in special elections