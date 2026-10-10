Ron DeSantis details Florida recovery and power restoration after Isaias

Florida emergency crews rushed to clear major highways and bridges early Saturday following the landfall of Hurricane Isaias as a Category 2 storm, deploying state assets while former emergency management officials warned of ongoing post-storm hazards. Hurricane Isaias made landfall along the Florida Panhandle late Friday, leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without power as high winds swept across the Southeast, according to reports from FOX Weather. The network also reported four storm-related fatalities across Florida and Alabama.

Despite widespread power outages, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that recovery crews made early progress clearing major transportation arteries and restoring electricity. Speaking on Fox & Friends Weekend, DeSantis detailed the overnight deployment of state personnel.

“We scrambled assets at 0300 for road clearing and also for search and rescue, should that have been needed. Fortunately, we have not gotten requests for our search and rescue assets. I think that’s cautiously a good sign,” DeSantis said.

“We have had people clearing the key arteries like Interstate 10 and the key bridges from when it was pitch black at three or four in the morning. And they’re going to continue to do that,” he added.

Pre-Positioned Utility Crews and Reduced Structural Impact

To mitigate prolonged blackouts, the state positioned 16,000 utility workers ahead of the storm’s landfall. DeSantis contrasted this proactive stance with a reactive approach, emphasizing the necessity of immediate stability.

“I’d much rather have that than let the storm go by and say, ‘Oh, well, we need 10,000 linemen. Let’s see if they can get here by Monday morning,'” DeSantis said. “So the more you can stabilize everything, and yes, of course, the search and rescue when that’s needed is very, very important. But when you do that, then you create stability in the situation, and then we can work if someone’s home got damaged, if someone needs something, and we can fulfill those requests.”

Wind shear weakened Isaias prior to landfall, limiting widespread structural destruction compared to Hurricane Michael, which devastated Panhandle communities in 2018. FOX Weather reported wind gusts exceeding 110 mph, noting that environmental conditions before landfall prevented a more catastrophic scenario along the coast.

Warning Signs in the Aftermath

Former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate cautioned that the end of the hurricane does not mean the end of the danger. Speaking on Saturday in America, Fugate warned that cleanup operations frequently lead to injuries and fatalities.

“In Florida, our history has been that we actually have as many people lose their lives after the storm and recovery,” Fugate said. “[There are] trees down, power lines, and just a variety of things. And be very careful as you start to clean up. We’ve seen people get injured from falls off ladders. We’ve seen carbon monoxide poisoning with people running their generators too close to their house. So, a lot of this can be prevented if people take their time.”

DeSantis noted that Florida has refined its emergency response procedures in the wake of previous major hurricanes to enhance coordination and speed up deployment, contrasting current operations with historical breakdowns. “I look back [at] Katrina in New Orleans and stuff, it just descended into chaos,” DeSantis said, praising state agencies and county-level workers for operating around the clock until the situation is fully stabilized.