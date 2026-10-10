Lai Ching-te Delivers Double Ten Address Emphasizing Defense and Regional Stability

On October 10, 2026, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te delivered his annual Double Ten National Day address in Taipei, utilizing the biblical concept of a “City upon a Hill” to position the island as a crucial pillar of regional stability. Speaking amid shifting geopolitical dynamics involving the United States and China, Lai outlined a vision focused on domestic economic achievements, industrial strategy, and defensive readiness, while navigating complex cross-strait tensions ahead of upcoming local elections.

The address, delivered outside the Presidential Office, marked a calculated shift in tone. According to BBC Chinese, Lai avoided using the frequently repeated formula that the Republic of China and the People’s Republic of China are not subordinate to each other. Political analysts noted that this relative restraint in cross-strait rhetoric was designed to prevent unnecessary friction ahead of local elections.

Instead of leading with direct confrontations against Beijing, Lai dedicated significant portions of his speech to domestic governance, highlighting robust economic indicators. Lai emphasized that technological advances must lift traditional industries alongside high-tech sectors to ensure broad prosperity.

Addressing Washington and the Shadow of US-China Diplomacy

A central element of Lai’s address involved a direct reaction to recent high-level interactions between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. While stating that Taiwan welcomes dialogue between Washington and Beijing to manage competition and lower conflict risks, Lai issued a firm boundary regarding historical narratives and sovereignty.

Photo: Yahoo 財經

Sources noted that Lai’s inclusion of a warning against distorting World War II history served as a response to recent US-China summit fact sheets that reviewed wartime alliances. The Republic of China’s Mainland Affairs Committee previously reiterated that the ROC was the actual allied participant alongside the United States during WWII, underscoring Taipei’s sensitivity to how major powers frame historical legitimacy.

By emphasizing concrete industrial and technological value, Taipei seeks to anchor its strategic partnership with the United States even as American diplomatic priorities shift.

Photo: 香港文匯報

Cross-Strait Reactions and Opposition Responses

Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office swiftly condemned the address.

Domestic political opponents also registered sharp critiques. Opposition Kuomintang figure Cheng Li-wen criticized the administration’s management of cross-strait relations during a separate event in Kaohsiung, arguing that defense buildups risk escalating regional tensions. Meanwhile, Taiwan People’s Party Chairman Huang Kuo-chang accused the administration of failing to adequately address domestic economic pressures, including inflation-eroded wages and wealth inequality.

Key Indicator / Event Details Reported Speech Theme “Taiwan as a City upon a Hill, Salt of the Earth, Light of the World” (borrowing biblical imagery) Projected Economic Growth Expected to surpass 11%, marking a 39-year high Stock Market Performance Surged to 49,000 points, positioning Taiwan as the world’s fourth-largest equity market Industrial Strategy 13 core strategic industries, including five “trusted industries” and AI infrastructure development Beijing Official Stance TAO criticized the speech for rendering “Mainland threats” and promoting “independence” narratives

As the island moves toward upcoming local elections, the debate over how to balance defensive readiness, economic transformation, and stable diplomatic alignment with major global powers remains the central challenge for the administration.