Bill Maher Rips NYC Mayor Mamdani Over Oct. 7 Statement

On Friday, comedian Bill Maher used his HBO series Real Time to criticize New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, calling the mayor’s statement marking the third anniversary of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks “tone deaf” for pivoting immediately to criticism of Israel’s military actions.

The Bottom Line

Bill Maher lambasted Mayor Zohran Mamdani during his Friday night show for shifting an October 7 anniversary statement into an indictment of Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Democratic strategist Kaivan Shroff argued that the fierce public critique from high-profile figures like Maher might actually help Mamdani shore up support among his left-wing base.

Bill Maher Takes Aim at Mayor Mamdani on Real Time

The latest clash centers on Mayor Mamdani’s official statement commemorating the third anniversary of the deadly October 7 Hamas attacks. While the New York City mayor acknowledged the day was “profoundly painful for so many New Yorkers,” he quickly transitioned to condemning ongoing defensive operations by the Israeli military. According to the statement, Mamdani asserted that the suffering continued through an “ongoing genocide in Gaza” and claimed that municipal tax dollars fund these actions.

During the episode of Real Time, Maher acknowledged the mayor’s opening remarks before sharply pivoting his own critique. “Mayor Mamdani, not all that sympathetic to this stuff, but he did make some nice remarks about it,” Maher told viewers. “But then he pivoted right to, ‘but Israel made them do it.’” Maher also mocked Mamdani’s previous career as a rapper performing under the monikers “Young Cardamom” and “Mr. Cardamom,” quipping that his old rap name was “Tone Deaf.”

Weighing Political Fallout and Base Dynamics

The controversy surrounding the mayor’s anniversary message compounds a difficult week for the administration. Earlier in the week, Mamdani faced backlash for dining at Ayat Hinds Hall, a Palestinian restaurant whose sister location previously sparked heavy criticism over menu language regarding the Middle East. Despite the mounting pressure from various political opponents and external critics, some analysts point out that public rebukes from establishment figures may serve a distinct political function.

Democratic strategist Kaivan Shroff suggested to Fox News Digital that Maher’s public dismantling might inadvertently benefit Mamdani’s standing with his primary constituency. Shroff argued that the mayor’s base had recently criticized him over local policing and security appointments, making a polarizing national statement a strategic play to regain progressive support. “For some Mamdani fans the fact that he has enraged folks like Maher is a sign that he is still the same candidate they voted for,” Shroff noted.

Broader Ideological Clashes on HBO

This friction between mainstream cultural commentators and progressive municipal leaders follows a pattern of ideological debates hosted on Maher’s platform. Maher similarly blasted leftist academics for criticizing Western civilization while benefiting from its institutional freedoms. During that broadcast featuring Wesleyan University President Michael Roth, Maher argued that Israel was historically viewed as an outpost of Western values before shifting perceptions complicated the discourse.

Photo: nypost.com

As reactions to Mamdani’s anniversary remarks continue to reverberate across political circles in New York and beyond, neither the mayor’s administration nor local federal representatives have actively engaged the broader controversy. With protests and vigils continuing to draw sharp divisions across the city, the long-term political ramifications of the mayor’s messaging remain entirely open.