Larry the Cable Guy Predicts Nebraska Upset Over Indiana

Comedian Larry the Cable Guy appeared on FOX Sports’ “Big Noon Kickoff” wearing Nebraska Cornhuskers gear and predicting a victory for his beloved school against No. 7 Indiana in Saturday’s college football showdown.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Nebraska enters the fixture against No. 7 Indiana. Matt Rhule’s squad faces pressure to reverse a 30-game losing streak against ranked opponents.

The Cornhuskers’ Historic Drought Against Ranked Opponents

As foxsports.com reported, Larry the Cable Guy made his declaration while on the set of “Big Noon Kickoff” ahead of the weekend fixture. Dressed head-to-toe in custom Nebraska apparel featuring his signature catchphrase—which he joked was made by the Amish—the comedian asserted that the Cornhuskers would break their skid against elite competition. The program’s recent struggles: Nebraska carries a 30-game losing streak against ranked opponents into the game. Under head coach Matt Rhule, the team sits at 0-20 against ranked foes, including an 0-11 record specifically against top-10 opponents.

When FOX Sports’ Urban Meyer pressed him on why Nebraska could secure an upset victory when Indiana currently holds a No. 7 national ranking, Larry did not hesitate. “We’re a blue-blood school,” Larry stated to the broadcast crew on foxsports.com. “This is the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ biggest game we’ve had in 10 years. We will win this game.”

Inside Memorial Stadium and Pregame Festivities

FOX Sports’ Mark Ingram pointed out Larry’s accommodations inside Memorial Stadium, noting he maintains a suite.

Metric / Category Nebraska Cornhuskers Indiana Hoosiers Current Ranking Unranked No. 7 Record vs. Ranked (Under Rhule) 0-20 N/A (Opponent) Record vs. Top 10 (Under Rhule) 0-11 N/A (Opponent) Active Streak vs. Ranked 30 Losses N/A (Opponent)

“People asked me, what’s the first thing you’re gonna get when you start making money?” Larry explained on foxsports.com regarding his stadium suite. “The first thing I bought when I started making money was a big-screen TV and a suite … It’s the best suite you can get. It’s the best purchase I’ll ever make.” Before heading into Memorial Stadium, the celebrity superfan rallied the gathered supporters with a “Go Red Go!” chant, reinforcing his commitment to the program ahead of kickoff.