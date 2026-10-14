Bass Claims Victory Over Raman

In a column for the Los Angeles Times, journalists Lorraine Ali, Gustavo Arellano, and Steve Lopez examine the final head-to-head debate between incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilmember Nithya Raman ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Hosted by NBC4 and Telemundo52 in Universal City, the showdown provided a critical staging ground for two candidates grappling with high voter negativity and low enthusiasm. While Raman entered the night leading in most reputable polls, the columnists argue that Bass ultimately seized the narrative by projecting composure and command.

Channeling Reagan and Missing the Knockout Punch

The debate opened with a striking rhetorical moment from Raman. Channeling Ronald Reagan, she looked directly into the camera to ask viewers, Are you better off than you were four years ago? Arellano points out in the Los Angeles Times coverage that for the vast majority of Los Angeles residents, the answer remains a resounding no. Up to this point, Raman has successfully communicated a message of hope and change, while Bass has frequently stumbled over her record during the four years of her first term.

However, Arellano notes that this sharp critique faded as the night progressed. Bass immediately put her opponent on the defensive, maintaining control from her first answer through her closing statement. Winning on sheer forensic points, Bass rarely glanced down at her notepad. Raman, conversely, relied heavily on her notes—a habit Arellano suggests either stems from a new nervous tic or reinforces frequent criticisms that the City Council member struggles to speak with conviction.

Weighing the Stakes of an Undecided Electorate

Lopez argues in his assessment for the Los Angeles Times that despite Raman holding a polling lead and Bass carrying the heavy baggage of the Palisades fire, high negativity ratings, and ongoing homelessness challenges, the race remains far from settled. A huge percentage of likely voters remain undecided, signaling potential dissatisfaction with both contenders or uncertainty regarding Raman’s true platform.

Raman entered local politics as a high-profile figure aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America. Yet, as Lopez highlights, even the City Council’s DSA members declined to endorse her mayoral bid, while Bass secured endorsements from 13 of the 15 council members. This dynamic raises hard questions about how Raman plans to build a governing coalition in a city where mayoral power is shared with the council, homelessness policy requires joint city-county action, and progress depends heavily on strong partnerships in Sacramento and Washington, D.C.

The Closing Contrast in Tone

Ali notes that Raman’s primary objective for the night was simply not failing, a low hurdle she cleared given her frontrunner status in the polls. Yet, Raman failed to keep the incumbent off balance for the full hour. During closing remarks, Raman returned to her upbeat framing, stating, We cannot afford another four years of decline, of mismanagement, of excuses, before smiling and adding, We can be joyful and ambitious again.