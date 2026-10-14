Sony Launches Limited-Edition Hello Kitty Headphone Collection

Sony is partnering with Sanrio to launch a limited-edition collaboration collection featuring Hello Kitty across three distinct wireless headphone models—the flagship WH-1000XM6, the everyday WH-CH730N, and the entry-level WH-CH530—bundled with custom pouches and eco-bags, rolling out sequentially starting October 14, 2026.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Flagship Specs and Release Date

Sony designed the mastering profile alongside Grammy-winning and nominated recording engineers to retain the artist’s original intent. The hardware supports LDAC wireless audio coding to stream High-Resolution Audio payloads over Bluetooth. Ergonomically, the over-ear frame uses a widened headband and soft, pressure-relieving earcups, keeping the total mass down to approximately 254 grams. An AI-driven beamforming microphone array handles voice isolation during calls. For power management, a rapid-charging circuit delivers up to three hours of continuous playback from a mere three-minute charge. A foldable hinge mechanism collapses the chassis for pocket or bag storage.

WH-CH730N and WH-CH530 Rollout Details

Following the flagship debut, the mid-tier WH-CH730N and the lightweight WH-CH530 release on November 11, 2026, targeting budget-conscious consumers who prioritize daily utility.

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Hello Kitty Bundled Accessories and Design Integration

Every headset in the limited lineup arrives packaged with matching Hello Kitty merchandise designed for device transport and daily carry.

Buyers receive a dedicated storage pouch sized to fit the respective headphone chassis or personal items, alongside a versatile eco-bag featuring the Sanrio character’s visual motifs. According to a Sony representative, the collaboration aims to pair advanced acoustic engineering with approachable, trendy aesthetics to reach diverse consumer preferences. Sales remain strictly limited by stock availability across the designated online and physical retail channels.