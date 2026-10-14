Laurent Mekies Extends Five-Year Contract as Red Bull Team Principal and CEO

Laurent Mekies has signed a five-year contract extension to remain Red Bull’s Team Principal and Chief Executive until the end of 2031, securing long-term leadership stability for the Milton Keynes outfit following his arrival in July 2025. The new agreement ensures that the 49-year-old Frenchman will spend at least six seasons guiding the Austrian outfit.
Leadership Continuity and Team Growth
Mekies took over the leadership role after Christian Horner left his 20-year post. The announcement follows a recent on-track resurgence for Red Bull, marked by Max Verstappen claiming consecutive victories in Malaysia and Singapore. These results have lifted the squad closer to third-placed McLaren in the Constructors’ Championship.
Red Bull shareholders Chalerm Yoovidhya and Mark Mateschitz praised the team principal in a joint statement, noting,
Laurent has played a crucial role in guiding the team through an important period of transition while maintaining the competitive spirit and the Red Bull principles that define us.
Securing Key Talent for the Future
The long-term extension of Mekies aligns with recent contract renewals across the organization. Max Verstappen previously extended his commitment through 2030, while sophomore driver Isack Hadjar secured a renewal into 2027.
Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO of corporate projects and investments, emphasized the importance of stability, stating,
Continuity in leadership is a key ingredient for sustained success, and we are delighted that Laurent will continue to lead the team through the next chapter of our journey.
Mekies acknowledged the collaborative effort behind the scenes, highlighting the central roles played by Pierre Wache’s and Ben Hodgkinson’s teams as the Milton Keynes-based outfit shapes its future under the current engine regulations.