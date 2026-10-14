Laurent Mekies Extends Five-Year Contract as Red Bull Team Principal and CEO

Laurent Mekies has signed a five-year contract extension to remain Red Bull’s Team Principal and Chief Executive until the end of 2031, securing long-term leadership stability for the Milton Keynes outfit following his arrival in July 2025. The new agreement ensures that the 49-year-old Frenchman will spend at least six seasons guiding the Austrian outfit.

Leadership Continuity and Team Growth

Mekies took over the leadership role after Christian Horner left his 20-year post. The announcement follows a recent on-track resurgence for Red Bull, marked by Max Verstappen claiming consecutive victories in Malaysia and Singapore. These results have lifted the squad closer to third-placed McLaren in the Constructors’ Championship.

Red Bull shareholders Chalerm Yoovidhya and Mark Mateschitz praised the team principal in a joint statement, noting, Laurent has played a crucial role in guiding the team through an important period of transition while maintaining the competitive spirit and the Red Bull principles that define us.

Max Verstappen, Laurent Mekies & Bruce Buchanan on Data and Instinct | Rokt x Oracle Red Bull Racing

Securing Key Talent for the Future

The long-term extension of Mekies aligns with recent contract renewals across the organization. Max Verstappen previously extended his commitment through 2030, while sophomore driver Isack Hadjar secured a renewal into 2027.

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO of corporate projects and investments, emphasized the importance of stability, stating, Continuity in leadership is a key ingredient for sustained success, and we are delighted that Laurent will continue to lead the team through the next chapter of our journey.

Photo: autosport.com

Mekies acknowledged the collaborative effort behind the scenes, highlighting the central roles played by Pierre Wache’s and Ben Hodgkinson’s teams as the Milton Keynes-based outfit shapes its future under the current engine regulations.