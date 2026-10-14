US Soccer Launches Arthur M. Blank Crest Cup for Women’s Professional Teams

U.S. Soccer announced a new national women’s club competition on Wednesday featuring all 24 professional sides across the National Women’s Soccer League and the Gainbridge Super League. Named the Arthur M. Blank Crest Cup, the single-elimination tournament offers a $1.5 million prize pool and a pathway to the CONCACAF W Champions Cup.

Domestic Professionals Now Under One Regulatory Body

The Arthur M. Blank Crest Cup marks the first time U.S. soccer has hosted an inter-league cup competition bringing together clubs from both of the country’s top professional women’s leagues. As reported by The Cutback, the tournament will feature all 16 NWSL sides and the eight sanctioned professional teams from the Gainbridge Super League. U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone noted that talks remain ongoing regarding exact calendar integration.

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“We’re working very closely with both the NWSL and the Gainbridge Super League to figure out what is the optimal time to do this,” Parlow Cone told the Associated Press. “Obviously, we want to put it into play as soon as possible, but we also want to be respectful of each league’s calendar.”

U.S. Soccer leadership expects household national team names such as Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson, and Rose Lavelle to feature prominently in the tournament fixtures once the schedule locks in.

Financial Architecture and Expansion Horizons

Funding for the tournament is anchored by Arthur Blank, co-founder of Home Depot, owner of Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United, and owner of the upcoming Atlanta City FC NWSL franchise scheduled to begin play in 2028. The total prize pool sits at over $1.5 million, with the eventual tournament champion slated to collect $1.1 million.

Tournament Metric Details Total Participating Teams 24 professional sides (16 NWSL, 8 Gainbridge Super League) Total Prize Pool Over $1.5 million Winner’s Share $1.1 million International Pathway Qualification for the CONCACAF W Champions Cup

Soccer has left the door open for future growth. Parlow Cone indicated that lower-division professional teams and amateur women’s clubs could eventually enter the bracket in subsequent iterations, mirroring the historic structure of the men’s U.S. Open Cup.

Soccer's Global Calendar Expansion

The announcement arrives as the global calendar for women’s soccer undergoes rapid expansion. International tournaments such as the second-year women’s Champions Cup and the upcoming 2028 FIFA Women’s Club World Cup have placed a premium on competitive fixtures. U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson emphasized that the Crest Cup is designed not only to crown a single domestic club champion but also to expand the professional footprint into fresh markets ahead of the 2031 World Cup.

Photo: apnews.com

Work to finalize the tournament regulations and timing continues behind closed doors. Discussions involve stakeholders from U.S. Soccer, the NWSL, and the NWSL Players Association, meaning an official launch date remains subject to upcoming calendar alignment.

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As revealed by The Cutback, US Soccer has launched a new domestic cup competition that will feature all of the NWSL's clubs and USL-Super League sides. The Arthur M. Blank Crest Cup will have a prize pot of more than $1.5 million and serve as a pathway to qualify for the Concacaf… pic.twitter.com/E0KsaJmR4k — https://x.com/The_Cutback/status/2110415449770918230